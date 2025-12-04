Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced the achievement as the first financial institution in the world to be successfully awarded both WiredScore Platinum and SmartScore Platinum certifications in digital connectivity and smart technology.

This recognition highlights the bank’s commitment to digital connectivity and smart building technology across its portfolio of physical assets including the new Emirates NBD Group Head Office in Dubai and the KSA New Head Office in Riyadh ensuring it advances the smart city ambitions in line with UAE Vision 2030 and Saudi Vision 2030.

WiredScore certification guarantees a building’s digital connectivity meets the highest standards, ensuring fast, reliable internet and future-ready infrastructure, while the SmartScore certification focuses on innovative, sustainable features that improve occupier experience and operational efficiency.

By obtaining these certifications, Emirates NBD reaffirms its position as a data-first, digital focussed banking institution with reliable, high-performance connectivity, future-readiness and scalability. Moreover, as a Platinum certified organisation, the bank offers an enhanced work environment for employees via world-class technologically advanced, smart buildings.

Eman Abdulrazzaq, Group Chief Operating Officer at Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to announce Emirates NBD has further reinforced its future-readiness with the WiredScore and SmartScore Platinum certifications. Through these certifications, we have further advanced in our enterprise-wide transformation efforts to enhance customer experience, operational excellence, sustainability and workforce efficiency in line with the smart city development objectives of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The SmartScore certification aligns with the broader human development goals of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Emirates NBD is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of citizens in these countries by leveraging our extensive resources, strengthening the UAE’s future roadmap and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

William Newton, CEO of WiredScore, said: “This double achievement from Emirates NBD is a masterclass in how to deliver buildings which are ready to meet the needs of occupiers now and into the future. We are proud to be working with such a visionary client in partnership to delivering smarter and better-connected buildings that set a benchmark for the wider industry.”

WiredScore's scorecards have taken proven learnings from over 1 billion sq. ft. of real estate that has been certified to represent truly global best-in-class standards. By acquiring both WiredScore and SmartScore Platinum Certifications, Emirates NBD empowers its customers and staff with digital-forward, future-ready buildings, branches and facilities.

WiredScore is the globally recognised standardisation body making the world’s buildings smarter and better connected through certification and education.

press release and image link: https://we.tl/t-s16avCv9ak

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About WiredScore:

WiredScore is the organization behind the WiredScore and SmartScore certifications: the internationally recognised digital connectivity and smart building rating systems for real estate, helping landlords design and promote buildings with powerful digital connectivity and smart capabilities.

A champion of cutting-edge technology in real estate, WiredScore assesses, certifies and improves digital connectivity and smart technology in offices and homes on a global scale, ensuring that buildings provide the best-in-class infrastructure that businesses and individuals require to thrive.

WiredScore launched in 2013 in partnership with Mayor Bloomberg and the City of New York, International demand for the digital connectivity rating system has since seen the company expand operations across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, where it works with over 1,000 clients across the real estate industry.

Since then, over 1 billion square feet (93 million square metres) of commercial and residential space has been committed to WiredScore certification, impacting 9 million people across more than 40 countries.

For more information on WiredScore, SmartScore or to find WiredScore certified buildings visit: wiredscore.com”