Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, announced a two-year collaboration with Coca-Cola Arena, the Middle East's largest fully air-conditioned, multipurpose indoor arena. Through this partnership, Emirates NBD becomes the 'Official Banking Partner' of the iconic 17,000-capacity venue in Dubai, showing the Bank's commitment to community engagement and delivering value to customers.

The collaboration comes at a pivotal time, coinciding with Dubai's robust resurgence as a premier destination for live events and entertainment. The partnership, will allow the bank to connect with a broad audience through Coca-Cola Arena's substantial annual footfall.

Emirates NBD cardholders will gain access to a range of exclusive activations and privileges. These opportunities include discounts on select General Admission tickets and combo deals for food and beverages at the venue. Customers can also look forward to presale opportunities for tickets, exclusive invites to partner networking events, Artist Meet and Greet opportunities, and dedicated parking.

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Group Head of Priority and Personal Banking, and Retail Banking Sales at Emirates NBD, said: "We are pleased to begin this important journey with Coca-Cola Arena, a landmark venue embodying Dubai's vibrant entertainment landscape. This collaboration shows Emirates NBD's ongoing dedication to strengthening our brand presence and enriching our customers' lives. By offering exclusive benefits and unique experiences at a world-class venue, we affirm our role as a forward-thinking, culturally attuned brand that champions innovation, entertainment and community involvement."

Mark Jan Kar, General Manager of Coca-Cola Arena, said: “We proudly welcome Emirates NBD as the Official Banking Partner of Coca-Cola Arena. Together, we are set to energise Dubai’s live entertainment scene like never before, bringing fans right to the edge of the action with exclusive access, immersive experiences and unforgettable energy. With this partnership and a shared passion for community and innovation, we are raising the bar and making every event an experience to remember.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th June 2025, total assets were AED 1.086 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 295.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 826 branches and 4,555 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Coca-Cola Arena

About Coca-Cola Arena Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionized the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. With a 17,000-seat capacity and unique automated seating design, the arena is equipped to host a diverse range of events all year round, establishing Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. The award-winning arena is the premier venue for sporting tournaments, international concerts, comedy shows, live theatre, corporate gatherings, exhibitions and conferences, gala dinners and the official home of Dubai Basketball, the city’s first professional sports franchise team competing in European league competitions. Located in the heart of City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena is just 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the nearest Metro station. The Dubai landmark is an asset of the Dubai Holding Entertainment portfolio and is managed by Legends Global, the world’s leading venue management company.