Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has announced the grand prize winners of its ‘Tap. Pay. Win Green.’ campaign, launched to incentivise customers to make payments digitally.

The campaign, which ran from 15 March to 30 April 2023 in partnership with global digital payments leader Visa, offered customers a chance to win Tesla cars on spends of AED 3000 while using their Emirates NBD Visa Card online or through their mobile wallet. Further, customers paying using mobile wallets would double their chances of winning.

Mr. Yahya Wahab Tareq Tabra and Mr. Rodolphe Jabre, were the two lucky Visa cardholders who won Tesla cars through the campaign.

Seen here in the picture are the winners along with representatives from Emirates NBD and Visa, at a ceremony held at the Tesla showroom in Dubai.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 31st March 2023, total assets were AED 782 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 213 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 874 branches and 4,144 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and is an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

Telephone: +971 4 609 4113 / +971 50 6538937

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Tricia Kaul

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Tel: 971-4-4507600; Fax: 971-4-4358040

Email: Tricia.Kaul@bcw-global.com