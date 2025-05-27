Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, announced the launch of the fourth cohort of its bespoke National Digital Talent Incubator (NDTI)® program. A cluster of world-class industry partners, including the DIFC Innovation Hub, Visa, Microsoft and Dell Technologies will support the program, which has already concluded three successful editions in its quest of finding the next generation of UAE National FinTech innovators.

In the UAE, the FinTech sector currently contributes 8.7% to the UAE’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The six-to-eight week incubator program is designed to empower promising Emirati FinTech leaders by providing them with the resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities needed to scale their pioneering ventures. The program drives the UAE’s digital transformation agenda by boosting the country’s talent and the growth of entrepreneurship within the FinTech space.

The fourth cohort features a diverse group of startups addressing key sectors. These include QuickPay, a digital platform accelerating invoice payments in real estate; Carbon2Capital, an AI-powered platform enabling businesses to track, reduce, and offset carbon emissions; Jadwelny, an AI-powered travel platform personalising and automating trip planning; and Watermelon LTD, a comprehensive F&B ecosystem connecting manufacturers, farmers and F&B outlets.

Building on the success of previous cohorts, the program will undergo several key enhancements. Startups will have the opportunity to have tailored interactions with decision-makers, meet individually with senior Emirates NBD stakeholders relevant to their industry sectors, and engage in more meaningful discussions with mentors during dedicated Immersion Days with partners, and through Emirates NBD’s Decision Makers Series, where founders can connect with Senior Leaders from the Group. FinTech founders will also network with industry leaders and renowned SMEs, while receiving guidance on venture capitalist pitching.

Lastly, FinTech leaders will enjoy an international trip to London in June 2025, allowing them to tap into a vibrant ecosystem, learn from the FinTech landscape, and build connections and confidence to scale their business globally.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD is proud to welcome the fourth cohort of the National Digital Talent Incubator Program. Solidifying our commitment to supporting the UAE's vision for a thriving digital economy, the program creates opportunities for FinTech startups to flourish and contribute to the investment environment within the UAE. By providing these talented entrepreneurs with access to the mentorship, networking, and investment, we are helping them build innovative solutions that will positively impact the industry and economy.”

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer, the DIFC Innovation Hub, said: “Empowering the next generation of Emirati FinTech talent is essential to shaping a future-ready digital-driven economy. At DIFC Innovation Hub, we are proud to support initiatives like the National Digital Talent Incubator that align with our mission to nurture high-potential founders and accelerate the growth of homegrown ventures. By collaborating with Emirates NBD and other leading partners, we are creating a thriving ecosystem where Emirati entrepreneurs can access the tools, mentorship, and global exposure they need to lead the next wave of FinTech innovation from Dubai to the world.”

The NDTI program reflects Emirates NBD's ongoing commitment to innovation and its role as a key enabler of the UAE's digital future. By supporting the next generation of Emirati FinTech founders, Emirates NBD is contributing to a more diversified, knowledge-based economy.

