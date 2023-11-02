​​​​Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has partnered with Dubai Police to transition their financial transactions to paperless cash withdrawals and digitally enabled cash delivery. The initiative will modernize day to day cash management, streamlining processes for smaller, discretionary funds often used for operational expenses.

Dubai Police’s implementation of the bespoke digital solution marks a significant development in addressing challenges of paper-based cash processes. It will enable Dubai Police to transition away from cumbersome, manual methods of withdrawing small amounts of discretionary funds to a digital cardless cash withdrawal model at Emirates NBD ATMs and at partner exchange house branches. Additionally, the solution allows Dubai Police to request specific cash amounts online via Emirates NBD’s businessONLINE platform for delivery to any designated Dubai Police station.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: "We are proud to partner with Dubai Police in transforming their cash management processes. This collaboration reflects Emirates NBD's unwavering commitment towards driving technological innovation across the region while continuously guiding our clients through their digital transformation journeys. As we champion the shift towards paperless payments, we are not only aligning with Dubai Government’s Paperless Strategy but also laying the foundations for the region to evolve into a premier digitized financial landscape.”

Major General Saif Mohammed bin Abed Al Mheiri, Director of the General Department of Finance at Dubai Police, added: "Our commitment to align with the Dubai Government's strategy and enhance the quality of services was a primary catalyst in forging this partnership with Emirates NBD. By transitioning from traditional cheque payments to advanced digital solutions, we will provide integrated solutions for clients by diversifying our service channels and make it available around the clock. This innovative approach not only streamlines our operations but also positions us to serve our customers with heightened efficiency and excellence."

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 20 million customers. As at 30th September 2023, total assets were AED 836 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 228 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 853 branches and 4,213 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

