Refurbished flagship showroom to provide a completely digitalised experience for customers in Abu Dhabi

The new showroom boasts a bespoke, first-of-its-kind in the region, Mercedes-Maybach Lounge, and the biggest Mercedes-AMG area to showcase the latest models

24,100 square-foot service centre occupies a significant location within the showroom, doubling the dedicated drive-in reception area

Emirates Motor Company, the authorised general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, hosted the grand opening of its newly refurbished showroom on Airport Road, marking the completion of a significant three-phase investment that has been undertaken over the past year.

At the inauguration ceremony, Emirates Motor Company hosted over 200 guests and VIPs, who enjoyed personalised tours of the showroom and were among the first to experience the state-of-the-art service.

The showroom now takes its place as one of the world’s most advanced Mercedes-Benz facilities, emphasising the highest global standards offered by the world’s leading luxury automotive brand. The new facility will help reshape the brand’s identity in the market and exemplifies the commitment shown by the Al Fahim Group and the EMC management.

Covering over 74,500 square-feet, the state-of-the-art showroom is designed to provide a completely digitalised and customer-focused retail experience, aligning the regional sales and servicing platforms for the future. It includes customer-centric building planning, new service flow, full use of multimedia and retail systems, and flexible, innovative retail specifications, offering customers a more convenient experience. The intelligently designed showroom is equipped with four private consultation rooms and has a display capacity of 50 vehicles.

The new showroom includes semi-private areas for casual and convenient discussions. Dedicated areas with large, customisable digital displays are available for customers to enjoy complete privacy, while finalising their choice of dream car. In addition, there are four private areas where buyers will receive a personalised handover of their new Mercedes-Benz.

The expansion of the service centre means that the workshop area now covers almost 13,500 square-feet, while the reception area has doubled in size to 10,600 square-feet. The workshop is completely renovated, in line with Emirates Motor Company’s values to always provide the highest quality of service to its customers. The workshop is entirely visible to the showroom visitors, allowing complete transparency to customers for a glimpse of the high-quality workmanship provided.

Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of Al Fahim Group, said: “The completion of our flagship Airport Road showroom represents a major step forward in our group strategy to expand and provide added value services to our customers. Our investment in this new, industry-leading facility demonstrates our commitment to Mercedes-Benz, a partnership that has been continuously evolving for sixty years, as we collaborate together in developing and delivering innovative solutions for the local market.”

Commenting on the grand opening of the Abu Dhabi Showroom, Martin Schulz, President and CEO at Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, said: “In today’s fast-paced retail environment, we understand that our customers are not just looking for products – they are looking for experiences, specifically luxury experiences. And this new beautiful home of Mercedes-Benz showcases everything our brand stands for.

“Emirates Motor Company introduced the first Mercedes-Benz car to the UAE back in 1962 and was appointed as official importer in 1967 – being a loyal and committed partner of the brand ever since. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Al Fahim family and to EMC for their guidance, unwavering support, and commitment to achieving our common objectives, which have made them a force to be reckoned with amongst our General Distributors.”

“At EMC we pride ourselves on the outstanding experience we offer to all customers, regardless of whether they are joining the Mercedes-Benz family for the first time or returning to service their cars. This state-of-the-art facility will enhance our ability to provide each customer with that first-class Mercedes-Benz treatment, emphasising that we are continually striving to raise the bar to provide for our customers’ unique needs while delivering the highest standards of service in this digitalised era. Moreover, this is just the beginning – we are already planning the refurbishment of both showrooms and service centre in Marina Mall and Mussafah,” said Mohammed Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager at Emirates Motor Company.

The new showroom features a variety of products and services from the Mercedes-Benz brands. It is designed to enhance the customer experience and provide a unique platform for Emirates Motor Company to interact with its customers.

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance

Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans with over 173,000 employees worldwide. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and services. Furthermore, with its pioneering innovations, the company aspires to be a leader in the fields of connectivity, automated driving and alternative powertrains. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with the sub-brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, as well as the smart brand and the EQ product and technology brand for electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars. In 2021, it sold over 2 million passenger cars and more than 334,000 vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with over 40 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing its global battery production network on three continents. Sustainable practice plays a decisive role in both business segments. To the company, sustainability means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is Daimler's sustainable business strategy. In this, the company takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

About Emirates Motor Company

As the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – Mercedes-Benz General Authorized Distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1962, symbolises the phenomenal growth and success the group has achieved.

In true Mercedes-Benz tradition, EMC continuously strives for customer satisfaction and excellence. EMC markets, distributes and services Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from luxury sedans through EMC Passenger Cars to the largest trucks from EMC Commercial Vehicles, providing quality service by certified experts. Operations in Abu Dhabi are carried out from purpose-built premises with a well-integrated network of showrooms, offices, part depots and workshops.

About ALFAHIM Group

ALFAHIM Group is one of the UAE’s most successful family businesses. Based in Abu Dhabi, the conglomerate has played an intrinsic role in the development of the country’s progressive economy, and continues to harness its assets to deliver on a clearly defined mission: To remain a leading sustainable group of companies providing prosperity for future generations across multiple industries. Through its portfolio of companies across the automotive, real estate, energy and travel sectors, the group is a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 leading to a more sustainable and diversified economy.