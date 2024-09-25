Dubai: Emirates Logistics, a premier supply chain and logistics provider, serving the GCC, Africa, and Asia regions, has chosen Freterium, a global software provider specialized in Transport Management technology to digitize its transport operations.

Emirates Logistics, established in 2002 and headquartered in Dubai, is part of Sharaf Group, a leading multinational organization based in the UAE.

With a team exceeding 3000 dedicated professionals spread across 15 countries, Emirates Logistics stands at the forefront of the industry, delivering integrated solutions across Air & Ocean, Supply Chain Solutions, and Road transportation to a wide range of industry verticals, including fashion, luxury, FMCG, oil & gas, and cutting-edge electronics companies.

Managing, tracking, and optimizing transportation across multiple clients, carriers and modes is often a challenging, error-prone and resource-heavy task. As logistics providers scale up, the complexity of operations expands without the right technology in place. To address this, Emirates Logistics sought a comprehensive and integrated solution that could streamline and automate their transportation management, ensuring efficiency and delivering value to their clients in an increasingly competitive market.

By implementing Freterium’s all-in-one transport management platform, Emirates Logistics will be able to streamline its complex multi-client operations and improve coordination across its vast network of carriers and partners.

Freterium's platform, thoughtfully designed with the unique needs of 3PLs and freight forwarders in mind, will enable Emirates Logistics to seamlessly integrate its entire logistics ecosystem internal teams, IT systems, carriers, and customers while digitizing and automating end-to-end workflows. This will allow for more efficient shipment planning, real-time visibility into freight movements, streamlined billing, access to actionable insights, while having the ability to effectively manage its fleet operations and maintenance requirements.

Mehdi Cherif Alami, CEO and Co-founder of Freterium, expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership with Emirates Logistics: "We’re thrilled to be partnering with Emirates Logistics, a company that truly stands out for its customer-first approach and commitment to excellence. Together, we’ll leverage Freterium’s platform to help them streamline transportation management and enhance the service they offer to their clients, ultimately supporting their growth in the logistics industry. »

Aziz Kadri, Operations Director at Emirates Logistics, highlighted the significance of the partnership: "We are proud to collaborate with Freterium, a leading provider of transport management systems. After a thorough selection process, we found Freterium’s platform to meet 90% of our business needs, and their flexibility in addressing the remaining requirements was key to our decision. Freterium’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering best-in-class solutions to our clients."

Mr. Kadri also emphasized the strategic impact of this collaboration: "Digitizing and streamlining our transport operations is a crucial step towards enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. This partnership will enable us to serve our clients more effectively, scale more efficiently, and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market."

About Freterium

Freterium is a collaborative SaaS platform that connects organizations, people and technologies in the logistics value chain to help them move things.

Their cloud-based transport management platform offers the easiest and most automated way for manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers, to manage their daily freight shipments.

Freterium has a global footprint, with team members and offices in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North America, and South East Asia.