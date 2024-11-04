Dubai, UAE: Emirates and Danish object developer Copenhagen Design have unveiled an exclusive collection of everyday items inspired by the signature gold hue of Emirates’ iconic fleet branding and logo calligraphy.

The distinctive Emirates x Pantone by Copenhagen Design collection features a range of thoughtfully designed items including: keychains made of durable nylon with a whimsical loop design; an easy-to-stow folding umbrella; a cotton tote bag; hard-cover lined notebook with a built in bookmark and ruler; and a handmade mug. These collectable items are wrapped in Emirates’ instantly recognisable gold tones, complete with Pantone’s signature colour chip.

Meticulously created by Copenhagen Design and produced from high-quality durable materials that reflects Emirates’ premium brand identity and luxurious proposition, these collectables are available exclusively on the Emirates Official Store website.

As Emirates approaches its fourth decade of operations, this collaboration celebrates the airline’s remarkable journey from humble beginnings to a global leader in aviation with an extensive footprint across six continents.

The airline’s iconic logo and distinct red and gold hues were conceived by Negus & Negus back in 1985, when Emirates was established. While other brand elements have evolved over time, the airline has stayed true to its signature red and gold colours, and the elegant Emirates logo created from Arabic calligraphy remains untouched.

Emirates’ brand logo is known the world over, emblazoned on aircraft which are seen at 148 airports in 80 countries. The airline’s enviable sponsorships portfolio provides Emirates with high-visibility branding at many of the world’s biggest sports events, tournaments and facilities, as well as at cultural events.

About Copenhagen Design

Copenhagen Design is a Danish company that designs, develops, and produces premium products under the license of PANTONE LLC, within home, office and lifestyle products.

Copenhagen Design is the only licensee that produces with the original color chip code, that is an exact match to the professional PANTONE color system. Copenhagen Design sells to premium retailers, Museum stores and department stores in more than 50 countries around the world and is also developing collaborations with other premium global brands.