New product underlines Emirates Islamic’s continued commitment to empowering real estate projects and developers in the UAE by offering innovative funding solutions.



Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE and a subsidiary of Emirates NBD Group, has announced the structure and provision of a new AED 209 million Escrow (Profit) Monetisation Facility to help finance the strategic growth of Leos Development, a prominent real estate company with a portfolio spanning Dubai and the UK.



The Facility feature structures and provisions that allow for the opening of new channels to access liquidity for capital formation, acquisitions and expansion. Supported by Emirates Islamic’s advanced digital banking solutions, the funding solution further enhances investor confidence and streamlines project financing for developers nationwide.



Initially launched for Leos Development, the innovative financing product can be tailored to meet the individual needs of developers operating across the UAE’s rapidly growing real estate sector. The facility reinforces Emirates Islamic’s commitment to empowering economic growth by offering new and accessible funding solutions.



Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Islamic, said: “Emirates Islamic is proud to present a tailor-made solution towards the evolving financial needs of developers. This collaboration strengthens our pivotal contribution to fostering sustainable growth and advancement within the UAE’s real estate sector, in line with the nation’s strategic goals.”



Rui Liu, CEO and Founder of Leos Development, said: “We extend our sincere appreciation to Emirates Islamic for their unwavering support and exceptional partnership. More than a financial institution, they are a trusted strategic partner, playing a vital role in our future growth and in delivering landmark projects such as Hadley Heights 2, the world’s first Olympic-branded residence. Their commitment empowers us to continue shaping distinctive, high-quality developments across the UAE.”



The UAE’s real estate market is a key pillar in the country’s economic growth. According to official data for the property markets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, the total value of real estate transactions reached approximately AED 893 billion by the end of 2024, with over 331,300 transactions recorded. Emirates Islamic continues to play an active role in supporting the growth of the real estate sector with its targeted offerings.



About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.



Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE.



In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.



Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognised as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.



As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.



About Leos Development

LEOS Developments is the only truly British real estate developer to achieve outstanding success in Dubai’s highly competitive mainstream property market. With deep roots in prestigious UK heritage and an impressive portfolio of landmark developments in London, LEOS has uniquely positioned itself as the fastest-ever developer to earn Master Developer status in Dubai, setting new industry benchmarks for speed, innovation, and execution.

An official AFC Bournemouth Premier League sponsor, LEOS Developments specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, offering an end-to-end suite of services, from land sourcing to asset management. With a growing portfolio of world-class communities in Meydan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubailand, and Greenwood Royal, LEOS continues to redefine global real estate standards, blending authentic British excellence with exceptional performance.



To know more about LEOS Developments, visit https://leosdevelopments.com/



