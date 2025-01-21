Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, announced that it has recently signed two strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Skyline University College (SUC), as well as American University in the Emirates (AUE) for a host of educational collaborations.

Under this agreement, Emirates Islamic employees and their families will benefit from access to scholarships for various programs including at an undergraduate and post graduate level. Further, Emirates Islamic will empower its employees to continue to upskill through executive development programs.

Additionally, Emirates Islamic will support students from SUC and AUE with career opportunities through campus, internships, research projects as well as case study development.

Also on the collaboration agenda is engagement for various community engagement activities, aligning with Emirates Islamic’s values and focus on community and development initiatives.

Farida Mohammad Rafi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Emirates Islamic, said: “We are pleased to partner with Skyline University College and American University in the Emirates, to not only support the continued career development needs of our employees, but also meet the bank’s future needs by fostering and nurturing young UAE talent.”

She added: “As a leading Islamic bank in the UAE, Emirates Islamic has always recognised the importance of investing in the growth and development of our people and we see the MoU signed with both universities as the start of a valuable partnership that further strengthens our commitment to develop talent in the UAE’s banking sector.”

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 221 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Tel: +971 4 4397430; Mob: +971 56 6405080

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Tel: 971-4-4507600;

Email: ei@bm.com