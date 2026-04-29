DUBAI, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has introduced a dedicated initiative for UAE’s frontline personnel, providing enhanced financial support and service benefits to UAE Nationals and residents working at over 25 Government agencies and ministries.



Under the initiative, Emirates Islamic is offering a tailored package of benefits to empower frontline heroes to manage their financial needs with greater ease, flexibility and convenience. The offer reflects the Bank’s tribute to the UAE’s frontline workers who play a critical role in safeguarding the nation, while prioritising financial stability within the country.



The initiative includes exclusive benefits on a range of banking products and financing solutions, including:

Kunooz Millionaire Account



• 10 lucky Frontline Heroes will get an opportunity to win exclusive prizes of AED 10,000 each. They can also win other cash prizes with the Kunooz Account, including the monthly grand prize of AED 1,000,000

Covered Cards



• 10% cashback of up to AED 500 on utility bills payment, fuel and grocery spends



• No annual membership fee on select cardsPersonal Finance



• Profit rates* starting from 2.49% flat p.a. for Emiratis (approximately equivalent to 4.56% reducing rate p.a.)



• Profit rates** starting from 2.99% flat p.a. for Expatriates (approximately equivalent to 5.47% reducing rate p.a.)



• Zero processing fees



Auto Finance



• Profit rates starting from 1.89% flat p.a. (equivalent to 3.61% reducing p.a.) for Emiratis

• Profit rates starting from 1.95% flat p.a. (equivalent to 3.72% reducing p.a.) for Expatriates

• Zero processing fees



Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “As the leaders of the UAE continue to strengthen their efforts to keep the country safe and prosperous, we would also like to take this opportunity to applaud all our nation’s frontline heroes as they work tirelessly to serve and protect the nation. We are pleased to introduce exclusive banking benefits to support a society where opportunity is broadened, wealth is created fairly and the economy grows with shared prosperity.”

He added: “The benefits are all designed with our esteemed nation’s heroes in mind to support a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future. Our goal is to make banking simpler and more rewarding, allowing our heroes to focus on what matters most, knowing their financial needs are well taken care of. This is our token of gratitude for their invaluable service.”



About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.



Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 39 branches and 231 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.



Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won the “Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and “Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker’s Islamic Banking Awards 2025.



Additionally, the bank was named ‘Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World’ and ‘Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE’ at the Global Finance - Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘The World’s Best Islamic Digital Bank’ at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025.



As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions. For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae



For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae



Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Tel: +971 4 4397430; Mob: +971 56 6405080

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae



Burson

Email: emiratesislamic@bursonglobal.com