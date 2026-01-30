Emirates Hospitals Group (EHG), one of the UAE’s leading integrated healthcare providers, has announced a strategic collaboration with Nice University Hospital (Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Nice), France, a renowned European academic and tertiary care institution. The partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing clinical excellence, medical education, and research across the region.

The collaboration aims to foster knowledge exchange, clinical cooperation, physician training, and academic partnerships, leveraging Nice University Hospital’s internationally recognised expertise in specialised care, research, and medical innovation, alongside EHG’s strong clinical footprint and growing healthcare ecosystem in the UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Christian Schuhmacher, Executive Chairman of the Board, Emirates Hospitals Group, said:

“This collaboration with Nice University Hospital represents an important milestone in Emirates Hospitals Group’s journey to continuously raise clinical standards and strengthen our academic and medical capabilities. By partnering with a leading European university hospital, we aim to enhance knowledge transfer, support physician development, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for our patients.”

Mr. Prosenjit Bhattacharya, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Hospitals Group, added:

“This partnership reflects EHG’s ongoing commitment to elevating patient outcomes by aligning with globally recognised centres of excellence and bringing international clinical expertise closer to patients in the UAE. It also aligns with our broader strategy to expand international partnerships, strengthen specialist services, and position EHG as a leading platform for advanced healthcare delivery, education, and research in the region.”

Mr. Rodolphe Bourret, Chief Executive Officer of Nice University Hospital, said:

“We are pleased to collaborate with Emirates Hospitals Group. This partnership creates meaningful opportunities for clinical and academic collaboration while strengthening ties between European and Middle Eastern healthcare institutions.”

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Lateefa Al Sada, Head of Consular Services and National Affairs Section, who noted that such collaboration between organisations in the UAE and France is an important step towards strengthening mutual cooperation. She further stated that the initiative is strongly supported by H.E. Fahad Saeed Mohamed Abdulla Al Raqbani, Ambassador of the UAE to the French Republic.

The ceremony was also graced by Mr. Hervé Cael, Municipal Councillor, Delegate for Digital Affairs and the Simplification of User Procedures, and Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CHU; Mrs. Christiane Amiel, Deputy Mayor of Nice and Delegate for International Relations; and Mrs. Johanna Lerfel, Health Advisor for the Middle East Region, based at the French Embassy in Saudi Arabia, along with several senior dignitaries from the Faculty of Medicine at CHU.