Dubai, UAE: On the International Day of Older Persons, Emirates Health Services (EHS) reaffirmed its commitment to providing comprehensive and integrated healthcare for senior citizens. This initiative aligns with its strategic vision to enhance the quality of life for all members of society. Recognizing seniors as a vital part of the UAE’s social fabric, EHS continues to launch innovative initiatives aimed at improving their mental and physical health while offering the necessary support to ensure their well-being. This effort is in line with the directives of the UAE's leadership, which places great importance on delivering world-class healthcare to senior citizens.

Dr. Noor Al Mheiri, Director of the Mental Health Department at EHS, highlighted that senior citizens have always been central to EHS strategy for delivering top-tier healthcare. She underscored EHS unwavering commitment to enhancing services designed specifically for older citizens, ensuring that they receive prompt and flexible care tailored to their needs, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency. This dedication not only fosters their well-being but also accelerates progress toward the "We the UAE 2031" vision and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Dr. Ammar Humaid Albanna, Director of Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, noted that EHS launched a specialized mental health service at Al-Amal Hospital for senior citizens, marking the first comprehensive service for both inpatients and outpatients offering a wide range of therapeutic activities.

The service encompasses a wide range of therapeutic activities, including day care with recreational and social activities, as well as Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) sessions, one of the most recognized non-pharmacological interventions for people with dementia and the first of its kind in the Gulf region. The CST is designed to suit UAE culture and has already been applied to 140 senior citizens, significantly improving their quality of life by mitigating the effects of memory disorders.

The Director of Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital noted that the EHS is making significant efforts to provide innovative healthcare services for senior citizens in the UAE. He emphasized the EHS’ commitment to delivering the highest global standards in mental health care. The launch of memory clinics for older adults represents a crucial step in enhancing the quality of life for this cherished demographic.

These memory clinics are the first of their kind in the country and are managed by a team of experts specializing in treating memory disorders in seniors. The clinic aims to facilitate early detection and intervention for memory-related issues, thereby improving the quality of life for those at risk, including senior citizens. This initiative reflects EHS’ dedication to offering advanced and innovative solutions that address the unique needs of older adults, ultimately enhancing their health and well-being.

Statistics from Emirates Health Services indicate a significant increase in the number of senior citizens benefiting from mental health services, with 9,098 users in 2023 compared to 8,782 in 2022. This growth reflects the effectiveness of the programs and initiatives launched by EHS, demonstrating their widespread impact. Among these initiatives is the "Ownak" service, designed to prioritize senior citizens by providing dedicated parking spaces and waiting areas in various healthcare facilities.

In its pursuit of sustainable healthcare services for senior citizens, Emirates Health Services has launched several impactful initiatives. The latest includes the significant reduction of delivery times for medications and medical supplies for seniors at Fujairah Hospital, achieving an 80% decrease in service wait times. Additionally, the "Our Elders, Our Home’s Blessing" initiative at Khorfakkan Hospital has reduced the time required to provide a range of services by 50%, aligning with EHS’ efforts to streamline government bureaucracy.

EHS has also demonstrated its commitment by designing services aimed at strengthening the role of senior citizens as active members of society. This includes the activation of electronic community mental health clinics, allowing senior citizens to receive care in the comfort of their homes without the need to visit healthcare facilities, thereby saving time and reducing stress. Furthermore, initiatives have been launched to support caregivers, including monthly support groups to alleviate the psychological pressures they may face, along with a dedicated hotline for seniors to provide urgent psychological support and guidance for appropriate care.

Emirates Health Services' efforts in the realm of senior citizen care have been recognized with the Gold Medal Award from the American College of Healthcare Executives in 2022, as well as the UAE Innovation Award in 2022, reflecting EHS’ commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable healthcare services to this valued demographic.