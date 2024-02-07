Dubai, United Arab Emirates: To foster a culture of innovation and embrace it as a major driving force for the development and formulation of future directions of health care, several EHS facilities kicked off UAE Innovation Month "UAE Innovates 2024", which continues throughout February, as the most prominent event celebrating innovation and innovators in the country.

Dr. Kalthoom AlBlooshi, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of the Training and Development Centre at EHS, highlighted EHS' unwavering commitment to nurturing an innovative ecosystem across sectors, cultivating its culture, and motivating innovators, intellects, and talents to achieve greater milestones. This aligns with EHS' dedication to supporting the UAE’s directions and achieving its future strategies. She further explained that the provision of innovative and sustainable healthcare services stands as a key objective for EHS in line with the "We the UAE 2031" vision and the “UAE Centennial 2071”.

Dr. Kalthoom reiterated EHS’ strong conviction in the transformative power of technological advancement and innovation to elevate healthcare services. EHS has consistently been at the vanguard of healthcare entities, embracing cutting-edge technologies and innovations in medicine and health. She emphasized that the UAE Innovation Month serves as a vital platform to further promote the significance of driving innovation in healthcare and cultivating groundbreaking solutions that cater to the evolving healthcare needs and patient well-being within our society.

Innovation Month Initiatives

At Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, one of EHS' esteemed hospitals, a dynamic participation of three innovation stations awaits visitors on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The first station aims to highlight the importance of innovation in refining treatment methodologies and services by presenting symbolic gifts to patients. The second station offers an enlightening session on honing innovative skills, while the third station serves as a platform to showcase the remarkable innovations of the hospital's dedicated staff.

Al Qassimi Women's and Children's Hospital is set to host the "Innovative Ideas Birth Exhibition" on February 8, 2024. This highly anticipated exhibition will feature a curated display of 10 innovative projects that have been carefully selected for real-world implementation. In addition to the showcase, attendees can look forward to a session dedicated to prioritizing the execution of these groundbreaking ideas, as well as a special ceremony to honor the participants.

Embracing the theme "Our Elders, Endless Youthfulness," Khorfakkan Hospital is set to unveil an inspiring initiative on February 19th. This initiative aims to pay tribute to and provide support for the elderly within the community. The program encompasses enlightening sessions and activities such as strategic foresight and the advancements of smart hospitals, "One Click... Emergency Symbols" and "Thinking Outside the Box." Engaging interactive activities will also be conducted to foster awareness about the power of creative thinking.

On the 20th of this month, Al Fujairah Hospital will present a series of interactive events aimed at community engagement in enhancing the quality of healthcare. These events include an exhibition showcasing innovative projects, workshops about Metaverse, and patent registration. These events reflect the hospitals' commitment to advancing healthcare services by encouraging innovation and adopting the latest technologies and advancements in healthcare delivery.

Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital will mark the conclusion of the Innovation Stations events by unveiling the "Al Amal Innovation Lab" on the 21st of this month. This pioneering lab is designed to foster a culture of innovation, inspiring and empowering employees to contribute groundbreaking ideas in the realm of healthcare services. The lab's objectives will be announced, showcasing the hospital's continuous endeavors in embracing cutting-edge technologies and techniques.

