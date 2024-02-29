United Arab Emirates - Dubai, February 29, 2024: Emirates Health Services (EHS) honored the winning innovators at its annual innovation ceremony held at EHS' Training and Development Center, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Yousif AlSerkal, Director-General of EHS.

On this occasion, H.E. Dr. Abdulaziz Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Financial Sector and Support Services at Emirates Health Services, emphasized EHS’ belief in the power of innovation as a cornerstone for delivering high-quality, innovative healthcare. He highlighted the importance of investing in new ideas and establishing effective partnerships to enhance patient experience and the overall healthcare system, stating that the honored innovators have demonstrated exceptional efforts that contributed to achieving goals and aspirations, translating excellence and embodying the spirit of innovation and positivity that stimulates positive development and competitiveness in the workplace.

Dr. Kalthoom AlBlooshi, Chief Innovation Officer and Director of the Training and Development Centre at EHS, said, "Innovation is not merely a word; it embodies the essence and spirit of success and progress in any society or work environment." She emphasized that the ceremony aimed to honor individuals with pioneering ideas and initiatives, considering them the main drivers of change and advancement in the healthcare sector, leading to tangible developments in improving healthcare services for the community. She highlighted the significance of innovation through the contribution of novel and innovative ideas in enhancing medical services and promoting the health of individuals and society.

The ceremony honored distinguished categories recognizing outstanding performance in various areas, including best-performing sector, best-performing department, best-performing hospital, best-performing primary healthcare center, most improved entity, and distinguished innovation coordinator. These categories were characterized by dedication and innovation in improving healthcare services and enhancing quality and efficiency.

As for the Innovative Projects category, the best projects reflecting innovation and excellence in applying modern technologies in healthcare were honored, while the category of Innovative Health Research recognized innovative research published in international and local journals, contributing to the development of medical practices and the enhancement of healthcare.

Regarding the Innovative Employees category, EHS honored the employees who received local and international awards for their remarkable contributions to innovation and healthcare service development. The ceremony concluded with the recognition of strategic partners who significantly supported and funded innovation and development projects in healthcare services. Their contributions have elevated healthcare standards and delivered high-quality services to the community.