Dubai, UAE: Emirates Glass LLC, one of the leading processors of architectural flat glass in the Middle East and wholly owned by Dubai Investments PJSC has signed a deal with the international technology group SCHOTT to provide architects in the Middle East and beyond with high-performance glazing that combines fire-resistance and design freedom in a unique way. With rich color nuances and an abundance of patterns, the new offering opens attractive possibilities for fire-resistant glazing of facades, partition walls, skylights, rooflights, doors and windows that meet international safety requirements.

Emirates Glass and SCHOTT offer multifunctional, laminated and insulation glass types that are EN (European) and UL (Underwriter Laboratories) certified and deliver barrier times of up to 120 minutes. The portfolio includes high-performance glass types like PYRAN® and PYRANOVA® and is ideally suited for facades and roof glazing due to their stability upon exposure to UV-radiation, fluctuations in temperature and direct sunlight. In combination with other functional glass for double glazing constructions, these fire-resistant glasses also fulfil energy efficiency requirements.

Present at the signing ceremony were Abdulaziz Bin Yagub AlSerkal, CEO, Industrial Platform, Dubai Investments, Ahmed Al Shared, Head of Operations, Dubai Investments, Rizwanulla Khan, Executive President, Emirates Glass LLC along with Stefan Hergott, Vice President and responsible for SCHOTT’s Special Flat Glass business.

“Modern architects and planners strive to make every building unique by integrating latest designs and products. This new innovative fire-resistant glass from Emirates Glass and SCHOTT paves the way for contemporary designs, maximizing natural light and creating more open and connected interiors. This fire-resistant glazing is a step forward in enhancing the creativity, fulfilling requirements of fire protection authorities. Opening the possibility of revolutionary viewing options, these glass series offer a wide range of individual solutions, ensuring maximum flexibility to meet complex demands”, said Rizwanulla Khan, Executive President, Emirates Glass LLC.

“The Middle East with its high architectural ambitions is a very attractive market. Partnering with Emirates Glass allows us to enhance our presence and address the requirements of regional customers at the same time. We are looking forward to the cooperation,” said Stefan Hergott, SCHOTT.

The fire-resistant specialty glass supplied by SCHOTT will be processed and distributed by Emirates Glass, with the aim to facilitate high-quality glazing in short lead times. Different to standard safety glass, although offering some of the same high strength properties, fire-resistant glazing has been rigorously tested to ensure it can withstand the temperatures reached during a fire and offer effective protection for a stated period.

