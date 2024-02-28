Dubai, UAE: Emirates Gas, a subsidiary of ENOC Group, today announced the launch of 2 kg and 11 kg Marine LPG Composite Cylinders, the very first in the UAE, which will elevate the sailing and marine lifestyle experience. The Marine LPG Composite Cylinder was launched during the Dubai International Boat Show running until 3rd March at Dubai Harbour.

The launch of the Marine LPG Composite Cylinder comes as part of ENOC Group’s consistent efforts to provide customers with the latest technology and innovation in the LPG industry. With guaranteed safety and durability, the innovative cylinders feature a special marine regulator crafted from high-grade materials with insulation against water and salinity, and 75 mbar Pressure Relief Valve as well as a robust design with a quality rubber diaphragm.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Maritime plays an important role in UAE society and culture, and the introduction of the all-new Marine LPG Composite Cylinder demonstrates ENOC Group's dedication to meeting the country's highest environmental, health, and safety standards. We are confident that the successful launch of this lightweight marine cylinders, the first in the UAE, will boost user confidence and improve users' maritime lifestyle.”

Lightweight and portable, the new Marine LPG Composite Cylinders features a premium LPG Hose crafted from robust mesh-rein forced rubber with 8mm thickness, ensuring customers’ safety at sea.

In 2017, Emirates Gas announced the launch of the first generation of the LPG Composite Cylinders the UAE, while last year the company introduced the new generation of the cylinders in two sizes 11kgs and 16kgs. This comes as part of ENOC Group’s consistent efforts to provide customers with the latest technology and innovation in the LPG industry. Light in weight and durable in nature, the LPG Composite Cylinders are also translucent enabling customers to know the level of product in the cylinder as it goes down thereby alerting them to book refills on time.

As part of their efforts to prevent the distribution of unauthorised LPG cylinders, Emirates Gas urges customers to purchase cylinders only from authorised distributors and to request a valid VAT invoice as per the UAE government regulations. Authorised distributors follow strict safety practices when handling LPG cylinders, which requires thorough inspection, specialised testing, and maintenance before every filling. By following these standard safety procedures, Emirates Gas ensures customers receive LPG cylinders that are safe to use.

Emirates Gas pavilion can be visited at the 30th edition of the Dubai Boat Show at stand No. ESS-55 during the period from 28 February to 3 March in Dubai Harbour.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Srishti Soni | Taief Saleh

ASDA’A BCW

Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com | Taief.Saleh@bcw-global.com