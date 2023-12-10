​​​​UAE, Abu Dhabi: Emirates Foundation – in collaboration with organiser Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management (ADMM) – has once again supported the F1 Grand Prix in the UAE capital with 400 Takatof and SANID volunteers taking part in managing the crowd over the four-day event (23-26 November).

The volunteers’ wide-ranging and valuable tasks included welcoming the hundreds of F1 visitors arriving on Yas Island and answering their queries, supporting People of Determination, ensuring health and safety protocols were enforced, among many others.

Of the participating volunteers, 13 volunteers spoke three or more languages – offering valuable communications assistance at such a high-profile event attended by visitors from across the world. There were also volunteers capable of speaking the Arabic Sign Language (ArSL) and American Sign Language (ASL) and a team to drive golf carts to assist the elderly.

The volunteers were greatly helped by Al Fahim Group, who provided eight luxury vehicles – four Mercedes and four Jeeps – so they could provide the best support possible to F1 VIP guests.

Commenting on the efforts of the volunteers, H.E. Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said: “I would like to thank our dedicated team of volunteers for all their tireless efforts; they played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this globally focused event. Their invaluable contributions not only enhanced the overall experience of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but have also underscored the importance of collective action.”

Al Shamsi added: “I would also like to extend my warmest appreciation to our partners Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management for their tireless efforts in creating a flawless event, and Al Fahim Group for providing the luxury vehicles so the volunteers could carry out their tasks efficiently, befitting such a high-profile occasion. Success in any major international sports event is a testament to the unwavering commitment and seamless teamwork of all involved. Together, we were able to ensure memorable experiences for all visitors.”

About Emirates Foundation

Emirates Foundation was launched on 12 April 2005 as an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Emirates Foundation is a national organization set up to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to unite social responsibility across the UAE, by implementing research-based programs that meet the country’s needs towards sustainable community development.

The Foundation works with public and private sector partners to meet national goals, respond to society’s most pressing challenges and in the development of national competencies through digital smart platforms and defined through data-driven social needs.

About Takatof

Inspired an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Takatof fosters a culture of volunteering throughout the United Arab Emirates. Launched in 2007, it offers the nation’s citizens meaningful opportunities to volunteer for important social causes and encourages engagement in public service. Takatof members are ambassadors of the culture of volunteering, and they represent the culture of social solidarity, support and giving and embody the noble values of the Emirate people.

About SANID

SANID (Arabic for ‘Support’) is the robust emergency response volunteer programme of the UAE. Launched in 2009, SANID draws on the strengths of proven international models, particularly the Swedish Civil Defence League and the US Citizen Corps. It unites volunteers throughout the UAE who share a sense of social and civic responsibility and prepares them to cope with national and international emergencies, thus demonstrating the readiness of the local community to manage any crisis situation.