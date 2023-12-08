UAE, Abu Dhabi: Emirates Foundation – in collaboration with organiser Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management (ADMM) – has once again supported the F1 Grand Prix in the UAE capital with 400 Takatof and SANID volunteers taking part in managing the crowd over the four-day event (23-26 November).

The volunteers’ wide-ranging and valuable tasks included welcoming the hundreds of F1 visitors arriving on Yas Island and answering their queries, supporting People of Determination, ensuring health and safety protocols were enforced, among many others.

Of the participating volunteers, 13 volunteers spoke three or more languages – offering valuable communications assistance at such a high-profile event attended by visitors from across the world. There were also volunteers capable of speaking the Arabic Sign Language (ArSL) and American Sign Language (ASL) and a team to drive golf carts to assist the elderly.

The volunteers were greatly helped by Al Fahim Group, who provided eight luxury vehicles – four Mercedes and four Jeeps – so they could provide the best support possible to F1 VIP guests.



Commenting on the efforts of the volunteers, H.E. Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, said: “I would like to thank our dedicated team of volunteers for all their tireless efforts; they played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this globally focused event. Their invaluable contributions not only enhanced the overall experience of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but have also underscored the importance of collective action.”

Al Shamsi added: “I would also like to extend my warmest appreciation to our partners Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management for their tireless efforts in creating a flawless event, and Al Fahim Group for providing the luxury vehicles so the volunteers could carry out their tasks efficiently, befitting such a high-profile occasion. Success in any major international sports event is a testament to the unwavering commitment and seamless teamwork of all involved. Together, we were able to ensure memorable experiences for all visitors.”