Debuts Emirati Kitchen, where talented Emirati chefs prepare the best in authentic local cuisine, making it the perfect way to celebrate the upcoming UAE National Day celebrations in the comfort of your own home

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Adding to its established culinary repertoire, Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC), has recently launched an exclusive private catering service.

Bringing fine food to any event, whether for an intimate family gathering at home, wedding or a grand concert for 10,000, Emirates Flight Catering’s team of Michelin-trained and award-winning chefs now presents exquisite gastronomic experiences – from tailor-made international menus to fine Emirati cuisine – sourcing the highest quality and freshest produce for its dishes.

As part of the new private events catering portfolio, Emirates Flight Catering has also launched Emirati Kitchen to shine a light on the UAE’s national cuisine. Handcrafted to reflect the diversity of the UAE, its menus feature authentic Emirati dishes alongside popular international classics and contemporary cuisine.

Led by a dedicated team of talented Emirati chefs, with extensive hospitality and events experience, Emirati Kitchen by Emirates Flight Catering prepares dishes that are rich in flavour and history, making it the ideal catering partner for private family functions during the UAE National Day celebrations and beyond.

Mohammad Al Falasi, Assistant Vice President, Business Development said: “As a globally renowned leading hospitality provider, our expansion into events catering is an exciting, natural progression. Now everyone can experience the talented craftmanship of our award-winning chefs and our world-class events team, whether that’s in the comfort of their own homes, or at a major event.”

Emirates Flight Catering provides an entirely personalised service, from the highly-qualified events and service team through to culinary execution, every detail is handcrafted, managed and customised to the clients’ request to ensure a truly memorable, stress-free experience.

Book your National Day Emirati feast now and enjoy a beautifully catered meal featuring some of the UAE’s most beloved dishes, including fish jasheed, chicken machbous and lamb thareed and much more, courtesy of the Emirati Kitchen by Emirates Flight Catering team.

For more information and reservations, visit emiratesflightcatering.com