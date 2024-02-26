Dubai, UAE – Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) proudly announces the success of the 27th cycle of its annual ‘Can Collection Day’, held on 24.2.24 under the theme "With a #CANDO Attitude the Future is in our Hands". This environmental national initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of recycling and its positive impact on the environment.

Since its inception in 1997, the Can Collection Campaign has been a cornerstone event in EEG's efforts to promote sustainability, environmental responsibility and community engagement. This year's premier event; the Can Collection Day saw remarkable participation from all sectors of the society across the UAE, showcasing a collective commitment to preserving our planet for future generations.

Key facts from this year's Can Collection Day include:

Total Aluminium Cans collected on the day: 7,002 Kgs

Total Aluminium Cans collected since the inception of the programme: 415,028 Kgs

These impressive numbers reflect the dedication and enthusiasm of individuals, families, schools, businesses, and organisations specially the Hospitality sector in contributing to a cleaner and greener environment.

In addition to the significant quantity of Aluminium Cans collected, the environmental impact of this initiative cannot be overstated. By recycling Aluminum Cans, EEG and all the participants have effectively mitigated 6,230 metric tons of CO2 emissions since the inception of this programme, contributing to the fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

“Embracing initiatives such as the Can Collection Campaign is our resounding declaration to the world: we are champions of sustainability, architects of change, and guardians of our planet's future," declared Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi – Co-Founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group. "In a nation steadfastly dedicated to the cause, where the Year of Sustainability extends its unwavering legacy, our actions today resonate louder than ever. Let us unite, shoulder to shoulder, in the relentless pursuit of a greener, cleaner tomorrow, for it is our collective responsibility to safeguard this precious Earth for generations yet to come."

EEG extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, volunteers, supporters and sponsors who made the Can Collection Day 2024 a resounding success. Special thanks go to the various government organisations including Dubai Municipality; Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism, Dubai Sustainable Tourism, Ajman Tourism and private sector entities whose logistical support was invaluable in organising and executing this event; the American International School Abu Dhabi (AISA), Abela & Co, McDonald’s UAE, RAK Ceramics, Berkeley Services, Labotel Worker’s Village, ISS Relocations, Globelink West Star Shipping L.L.C, Sharjah National Lube Oil Co. L.L.C. and Tristar; our appreciation is also extended to Gulf News & Al Murad Group for their role as Media Partner and Arabia CSR Network as the CSR Partner. Moreover, EEG was pleased to get Lucky Recycling on board as its recycling partner for this cycle as well.

As we celebrate this sustainable achievement, Emirates Environmental Group reaffirms its commitment to responsible and impactful practices and urges everyone to continue saying yes to recycling and no to carbon emissions.

About Emirates Environmental Group (EEG):

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; and please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok & Instagram: @eegemirates