Muscat: In recognition of its ongoing efforts to advance banking innovation and deliver a distinctive banking experience, ahlibank has been awarded the Best Retail Bank in Oman title as part of The Digital Banker’s Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2025. The Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards recognize leading retail banking institutions worldwide, celebrating excellence and outstanding contributions that shape the future of the retail banking sector. This award reflects ahlibank’s leadership in delivering innovative banking solutions that meet customers’ evolving expectations amid the rapid transformation of the retail banking landscape.

The award recognizes ahlibank’s efforts in delivering integrated commercial banking solutions that strike a balance between quality, convenience, and security. This achievement also highlights the bank’s progress in advancing digital transformation, reinforcing its leading position within Oman’s banking sector. Through this recognition, ahlibank reaffirms its ongoing commitment to innovation in designing products and services that address customers’ needs with flexibility and efficiency, while leveraging the latest digital solutions to enhance the overall banking experience.

ahlibank continues to strengthen its position by offering a broad range of retail banking solutions, including innovative cards, loans, and financing services. It also provides digital platforms and tailored offers that enable customers to manage their accounts and conduct transactions with ease and security. The bank remains focused on meeting customers’ evolving needs by developing personalized products and services. These solutions enhance daily banking experiences and help customers maximize the benefits of cards, lending options, and integrated banking programs.

ahlibank ends the year with this achievement, along with three other awards in areas such as SME support, corporate performance, and digital banking innovation. These honors reflect the bank’s leading position in Oman’s banking sector. They also highlight its commitment to innovation and to providing integrated financial solutions that serve both individuals and businesses, enhancing the overall banking experience.