Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business hub in the region, announces its relocation to its new headquarters at Lusail Boulevard and the official transition of all operations to the new premises.

The relocation to Lusail marks a key milestone in QFC’s long-term growth strategy, positioning the Centre at the heart of a smart, sustainable, and rapidly emerging district. Spanning 6,200 square metres, the new headquarters has been designed to enhance operational efficiency and client service delivery.

The move brings the QFC closer to key financial and professional institutions, placing it within a more strategic business environment. Leveraging Lusail’s advanced infrastructure and connectivity, the new location further strengthens QFC’s ability to deliver exceptional service and elevate client engagement, while reinforcing its position as a leading platform for companies seeking to expand in Qatar and across the region.

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax, and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

