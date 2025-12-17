Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in collaboration with Red Sea International Airport (RSI), announced that Jetex has been awarded a license to provide ground handling and business aviation support services at RSI in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The license represents a key milestone in the development of general and business aviation services across the Kingdom, supporting Vision 2030 and the aviation program under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. The announcement was made during the Supply Chain & Logistics Conference 2025 in Riyadh.



The approval enables Jetex to deliver its full suite of private aviation services at RSI, enhancing service standards, operational efficiency, and the overall experience for premium and business aviation travelers.



The license also reflects the rapid expansion of general aviation activity in the Kingdom. Recent regulatory approvals have supported the entry of multiple international private aviation operators, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s growing role in business and private aviation. This collaboration reflects GACA’s role as the national regulator in enabling qualified international operators while ensuring high levels of safety, quality, and regulatory compliance, and in supporting the development of the aviation sector in line with Vision 2030.



Awad Alsulami, Executive Vice President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), said: “The issuance of this license reflects the continued growth of general aviation at Red Sea International Airport and its expanding role in supporting premium tourism at The Red Sea destination. By enabling high-quality ground handling services at this airport, GACA is strengthening private aviation infrastructure to meet rising demand and to support Saudi Arabia’s emerging luxury destinations in line with Vision 2030.”



Ahmad Darwish, Group Chief Administrative Officer of Red Sea Global, added: “The issuance of this licence for Jetex is a pivotal milestone for Red Sea International Airport and a cornerstone of our ambition to pioneer a new standard for general aviation in Saudi Arabia. We are honoured to be Jetex’s first major venture in the Kingdom and look forward to translating that ambition into a new benchmark for premium, seamless and world-class private aviation services.”



Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, said: “Receiving approval from GACA to operate at Red Sea International Airport is a significant milestone for Jetex in Saudi Arabia. This license allows us to support The Red Sea destination with our private aviation services, and we are proud to collaborate with GACA and Red Sea International Airport in advancing Vision 2030.”



Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector is undergoing a significant transformation as a key pillar of Vision 2030, with GACA supporting sector growth through regulatory development, market liberalization, and targeted infrastructure investment. Through regulatory advancement and strategic partnerships, GACA and Saudi airports are modernizing the aviation landscape and strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global gateway connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe.