Dubai, the UAE: The first AI Search feature rolled out across 10 countries in the MENA region and is designed to enhance personalisation and help more than 30 million Platinumlists users find their next event faster. The beta version of the feature is currently available on desktop and mobile web, supporting English, Arabic, French, and other languages.

With the MENA entertainment industry projected to grow $70.4 billion by 2030, this tool addresses a common discovery problem. “Users often arrive with intent like mood, type of plan, or general preference, rather than precise keywords. In this case, traditional category- or filter-based search can fail in those moments, particularly in a multilingual market like MENA,” commented Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist.



For users, the practical shift is a more comfortable and easier input: instead of selecting filters, people can type prompts such as “Must-see shows and experiences,” “Top activities for friends,” “Unique experiences to try,” “Events for a night out,” “Cultural experiences to discover,” or “Romantic activities for couples.”



Such a solution appears to be a more aligned approach for a region with high generative AI adoption, reducing “search fatigue” and shortening the path from browsing to booking. In the initial tests, Platinumlist reports a click-through rate (CTR) increase, while conversion remained stable, and reviews on a smoother search experience.



The launch aligns with the regional government's focus on AI development. The UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence focuses on improving service efficiency and quality through AI. The National Strategy for Data and AI in Saudi Arabia aims to position the Kingdom among the world’s leading nations in data and AI and empower both the public and private sectors. Qatar’s National AI Strategy is deliberately focused on building an AI ecosystem and providing benefits for AI‑driven businesses.



“Our goal is to make it easier for people to decide what to do and enjoy their time. With this, AI Smart Search becomes a practical user-experience upgrade powered by modern technologies. The company will continue to improve the tool and focus on reducing response time,” said Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist.



Mobile App availability is scheduled for early 2026, with ongoing optimisations to ensure consistent performance across all platforms. In the current beta version, AI Search prioritises relevance over the user’s physical location. Therefore, the company recommends specifying the city in the query when searching for events in a specific destination. The team is actively working to improve geo-sensitivity to deliver an even more intuitive and localised experience.



The global conversational AI market is projected to reach $61.6 billion by 2032. Platinumlist’s approach addresses this growth, mirroring a broader shift toward “inspiration-to-transaction” search interfaces already visible across industries. For example, in the USA, Alaska Airlines, alongside Microsoft, reported a ~75% reduction in planning time and 90% user satisfaction with its AI trip-planning tool. UK’s Northern Trains launched an NLP‑powered WhatsApp chatbot that acts like a live departure board, reducing pressure on customer support and speeding up journey planning.



About Platinumlist

Platinumlist is a leading entertainment discovery platform in the Middle East. Users can follow their favourite artists, get notifications for local performances, and enjoy secure and convenient event access. Furthermore, Platinumlist supports event organisers with advanced tools like reporting, seat mapping, and dynamic QR codes, covering everything from setup and management to digital marketing, on-site ticket scanning, and sales.



Since 2009, the platform has boasted over 100,000 events, ranging from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to smaller gatherings, working with clients in 18+ countries, including the GCC, MENA, Europe, and the US. As a leading entertainment brand in the region, it serves tens of millions of fans annually through concerts, cultural events, and more.

