A 120 MWp solar PV facility delivering clean electricity into STEG’s 225 kV high-voltage network, reducing the country’s dependency on energy imports.

Kairouan – AMEA Power, one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the region, announced today, the successful commissioning of its 120 MWp solar PV plant in the Kairouan Governorate of Tunisia, a milestone that marks a major advancement in the country’s transition to clean, reliable, and utility-scale energy.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Her Excellency, Fatma Thabet Chiboub; the CEO of STEG, Faical Tarifa; the Governor of Kairouan, Dhakar Bargaoui; the Secretary of State for Energy Transition, Ouael Chouchene, and the Chairman of AMEA Power, Hussain Al Nowais.

A Project of National Firsts Strengthening Tunisia’s Renewable Energy Sector

The solar project establishes several unprecedented achievements for Tunisia:

First renewable energy project in the country with an installed capacity above 100 MWp;

First renewable project under the concessions regime to reach both financial close and commercial operation date;

First renewable project in Tunisia with an integrated substation using a loop-in/loop-out configuration;

First renewable project to inject power directly into STEG’s 225 kV high-voltage transmission network.

Together, these milestones position the project as a cornerstone of Tunisia’s mid-term energy strategy, enhancing energy independence while accelerating the shift to low-carbon power generation.

Clean, Reliable Power to Tunisia

With an installed capacity of 120 MWp, the solar plant is expected to generate approximately 222 GWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power around 43,000 households. It will also help avoid an estimated 117,000 tons of CO₂ emissions each year, contributing to Tunisia’s climate commitments.

The project was financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, alongside the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: "The commissioning of this solar power plant marks an important milestone for Tunisia’s energy transition. As the first project under the concession regime to enter operation, and the first renewable energy facility connected to the 225 kV grid, it strengthens the country’s energy security by delivering clean and reliable electricity. This achievement reflects AMEA Power’s unwavering commitment to supporting Tunisia’s long-term renewable energy development and contributing to a more sustainable future for generations to come".

The commissioning follows the project’s groundbreaking ceremony in 2024 and reaffirms AMEA Power’s track record of delivering large-scale renewable energy projects on time and in line with the highest industry standards. With this milestone, AMEA Power reinforces its commitment to advancing reliable and sustainable energy projects across the region.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 1,600MW+ in operation and under/near construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar and energy storage, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition.

Contacts: E-mail: Barbro.Ciakudia@ameapower.com I Landline: +971 (0) 4 310 7050

For more information, please visit: www.ameapower.com