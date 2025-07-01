Abu Dhabi, UAE – In line with its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs in sustainable and high-potential sectors, the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Middle East Organic & Natural Products Expo – Expo Dubai 2025 during the EEA Entrepreneurs Forum in Abu Dhabi, the region’s premier event for organic and natural food, cosmetics, and health products.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration to support entrepreneurs entering the organic and natural products sector while promoting sustainable business models aligned with the UAE’s environmental and economic goals.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Jassim Al Shikar, Secretary-General and Board Member of the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association, and Ms. Jennie Robin, Executive Director of the Middle East Organic & Natural Products Expo – Expo Dubai 2025. The signing ceremony was attended by distinguished partners and entrepreneurs.

Key Partnership Benefits:

The Association will facilitate participation for select members in upcoming Expo events to enhance their expertise in sustainable economies.

Entrepreneurs will gain access to international platforms to showcase their products and services to investors, buyers, and potential partners.

Mr. Jassim Al Shikar stated “This partnership marks a strategic step toward empowering entrepreneurs to play a pivotal role in the future of sustainable economies and explore growth opportunities in green markets, both locally and globally."

Ms. Jennie Robin commented “We are proud to collaborate with a prestigious association that actively contributes to building an advanced national entrepreneurial ecosystem. We look forward to supporting entrepreneurs in excelling within the expanding natural products market."

Event Details:

The Organic Expo Dubai 2025 will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 17–19, 2025, attracting hundreds of exhibitors and visitors worldwide.