Dubai, UAE – As part of its ongoing efforts to empower entrepreneurs and provide solutions that ensure the sustainability of their ventures, the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Accounter Technologies, registered at the Dubai International Financial Centre. This partnership aims to provide association members with professional accounting and tax solutions at competitive prices, helping them overcome high-cost challenges associated with financial services.

Smart Solutions for Financial Challenges

This MoU addresses challenges faced by small and micro enterprises, such as the high cost of hiring accountants and the complexity of available accounting software. Under this collaboration, The Counter, through its operational arm “The Counter for Bookkeeping and Consulting Services,” will provide:

Exclusive Discounts: Association members receive a 10% discount on all subscription packages for accounting and bookkeeping services.

Association members receive a 10% discount on all subscription packages for accounting and bookkeeping services. Diverse Packages: Four tiers of packages (Free, Basic, Professional, and Premium) are offered, based on the company’s monthly document volume.

Four tiers of packages (Free, Basic, Professional, and Premium) are offered, based on the company’s monthly document volume. Comprehensive Tax Services: Includes tax consulting, registration on the Federal Tax Authority portal, report submissions, and tax refund requests with a 10% discount.

Includes tax consulting, registration on the Federal Tax Authority portal, report submissions, and tax refund requests with a 10% discount. Startup Support: Services to onboard new clients and assist them in initiating their financial operations through the platform.

Reliable Digital Operations

A simplified digital registration mechanism will verify members’ affiliation with the association within 24 hours, ensuring quick access to services. The Counter is committed to the highest standards of data protection and confidentiality in accordance with UAE laws.

On this occasion, Mr. Fadi Elghattis, Founder and CEO of The Accounter Technologies, stated:

"We are committed to delivering professional-quality accounting services with utmost accuracy for entrepreneurs, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses while we manage their financial and tax matters."

Eng. Thamer Rashid AlQasimi added:

"This partnership reflects a national vision aimed at enhancing the financial resilience and sustainability of emerging enterprises. Enabling entrepreneurs with advanced accounting and technological solutions helps organize their operations and ensure tax compliance. Providing accurate financial data and professional services at an affordable cost enhances the ability of national projects to grow and compete, in line with the rapidly evolving economic landscape of the UAE."

Commitment to Quality and Confidentiality

The MoU emphasizes both parties’ commitment to the highest standards of data protection and compliance with UAE data protection laws. The Accounter Technologies will assume full responsibility for the quality and accuracy of accounting and tax outputs provided to members.

The parties also agreed on a broad promotional plan, including the association’s official website and social media platforms, to announce this partnership as an official and accredited option for accounting services for its members.