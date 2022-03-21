Dubai, UAE: Emirates Draw, the socially responsible UAE-based organization, and YottaChain International Holding Limited (DIFC), a leading technology company specializing in the decentralization of data storage solutions, signed a strategic partnership agreement that allows crypto holders across the globe an opportunity to participate in Emirates Draw.

The first phase will allow payments in USDT, a well-known and stable token, through a decentralized application (dApp). YottaChain International Holding will open access for additional tokens in the future, easing access for further crypto communities to participate in Emirates Draw.

Commenting on the partnership Mr. Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw, said: “Our partnership is a perfect example of two leading technology companies coming together to offer real-life products and services to worldwide crypto communities. In the fast-moving technology and entertainment sector the time was ripe to broaden our network to the cryptocurrency world, which strengthens our combined commitment towards expanding access to Emirates Draw and our ongoing conservation programmes.”

Mr. Hans Yuewen, Chairman of YottaChain International Holding, said: “We take great pride in the cooperation between YottaChain and Emirates Draw which will help expand the application ecology of YottaChain and realize the diversification of its applications. We were also seduced by the unique ‘Coral Reef Regeneration Programme’ led by Emirates draw that makes our world a better place.”

YottaChain’s support will ensure consumers have greater access to, and understanding of, Emirates Draw through cryptocurrency. Crypto users who wish to participate in Emirates Draw need to access the dAPP section in their Crypto Wallets, enter the www.drawdao.com link, and then select BSC (Binance Smart Chain) to process through to the Emirates Draw website.

The draw is broadcast live every Sunday across its website, Facebook and YouTube channels. The latest batch of 410 winners were announced yesterday, Sunday March 20, 2022, who received a total of AED 1,710,870 in prize money during the draw’s live stream announcement. One participant matched six out of seven digits and won AED 777,777, while two participants matched five out of seven digits and each won AED 77,777. 24 participants matched four out of seven digits and each won AED 7,777, while 25 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won AED 777. Finally, 351 participants matched two out of seven and each won AED 77.

To date, over AED 20 million has been presented in prize money to over 14,000 winners since the organization’s inception in September 2021. The unique structure of Emirates Draw distinguishes it from other draws in that the grand prize remains at AED 100 million until a single person or a group of people match all seven numbers from right to left, at which point the grand prize resets to AED 77 million.

It is the largest Grand Prize in UAE history and till now remains available, giving optimistic participants another chance to try for the life-changing amount; the next round will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 27th, 2022, at 9pm UAE time.

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a AED50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps at www.emiratesdraw.com. After registering online, participants can select their preferred seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.

With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed AED 77,777 each. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of AED100 million when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will be live streamed on www.emiratesdraw.com and across its digital platforms, YouTube and Facebook.

