Dubai, UAE: Emirates Draw has captured attention since its inception, captivating players with thrilling gaming experiences while also prioritizing sustainability and community outreach. This week, the organization has displayed an act of generosity and solidarity by extending support to Carmen, a courageous 3-year-old Egyptian girl battling cancer and autism at the Sara Centre for Rehabilitation and Speech Therapy in Sharjah.

Moreover, the weekend brought an incredible wave of winners across Emirates Draw’s three exhilarating games: EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7. The outcome surpassed all expectations, with an astonishing total of 11,330 fortunate winners walking away with AED 959,825 in prizes.

The Sara Centre is reliant on individuals and companies for financial resources and often faces challenges in the treatment of their patients. In line with its mission, Emirates Draw aims to transform lives through its weekly prizes and give back to the community through its flagship Coral Reef Restoration Programme.

"Our vision goes beyond the realms of gaming experience. We strive to bring positive change in people's lives and create a more sustainable future for our community and generations to come," said Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw. "Carmen's determination is inspiring, and we believe that by supporting her, we can inspire others to join in our mission to create a ripple effect of goodwill."

Dr. Sara Al Eis, Psychologist and Director of the Sara Rehabilitation and Speech Therapy Center, expressed her deep gratitude for the collaboration between the Center and Emirates Draw. She said, "Emirates Draw's visit to our center was truly inspiring and touched our hearts deeply. The organisation’s genuine interest in our programs and generous support for Carmen, one of our cherished children undergoing treatment for Cancer and Autism, have left a lasting impact. We are excited to nurture this collaboration for a brighter future together."

Dr. Sara further emphasized her appreciation for Emirates Draw’s Coral Reef Restoration Programme. She highlighted its significance in preserving marine ecosystems and the valuable medicinal benefits of corals for treating diseases, including cancer.

Emirates Draw's Coral Reef Restoration Programme exemplifies a remarkable fusion of compassion and scientific exploration. The organization's efforts to plant Gorgonian coral fragments along the UAE coastline hold the potential to revolutionize cancer treatments. Recent discoveries have uncovered the captivating chemical and biological properties of corals, unveiling their medicinal and therapeutic value. These findings offer an exciting opportunity for combatting various cancers and other diseases.

Corals, in their innate defense mechanism, produce chemicals that safeguard their habitat, to protect their territory, preventing invading organisms or diseases from multiplying and gaining ground. By supporting Carmen and engaging in marine conservation efforts, Emirates Draw demonstrates its dedication to its mission.

Furthermore, Emirates Draw aligns its sustainability agenda with the World Oceans Day on June 8, recognizing the crucial role oceans play in nurturing life on our planet. Through its flagship programme, the organization not only restores marine life but also contributes to worldwide efforts for sustainable management of our oceans.

In addition to gorgonian corals, the eastern region of the UAE serves as a vibrant aquatic sanctuary, hosting an array of other corals, including the stunning acropora, elkhorn and staghorn. Emirates Draw has been instrumental in enriching this marine biodiversity, having successfully implanted more than 9,503 coral fragments using eco-friendly materials. This effort has led to the growth of a significant underwater coral region spanning 6,938 sqm. Through 1,930 scuba dives in locations like Khorfakkan and Dibba, a dedicated team of divers and volunteers from diverse backgrounds have contributed to the program's success and the overall enhancement of marine life in the UAE.

"World Oceans Day provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the impact of our actions on the planet's oceans and marine life. Our Coral Reef Restoration Programme is testament in making a difference and encouraging a global movement towards sustainable ocean management," shared Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi.

Emirates Draw's accomplishments in social and environmental domains, achieved through gaming activities and a strong commitment to community support and environmental sustainability, demonstrate a promising vision of a compassionate and sustainable future. Every purchase and participation in their games becomes a meaningful contribution to a greater cause, providing hope to individuals and nurturing our planet for future generations.

