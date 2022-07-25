Dubai, UAE: Following the UAE’s aspirations for sporting excellence on the world stage, Emirates Draw is delighted to announce that it is the Main Sponsor of the FIBA U18 Asian Championship GBA Qualifier, which will take place from 29 July to 6 August 2022. This association is in line with the directives of the country’s wise leadership to promote a culture of participation in various community initiatives. In addition to the organisation’s expanding efforts to build on its vision, as the beacon of hope with the power to transform lives and create a sustainable economy for a better tomorrow.

Emirates Draw’s sponsorship was revealed during the tournament’s official press conference yesterday at the UAE Basketball Association Headquarter. The event was attended by senior representatives from FIBA Asia, the UAE Basketball Association, Dubai Sports Council, the General Authority of Sports and Emirates Draw in the presence of local, regional, and international media.

“Our participation in this key sporting tournament, considered to be among the strongest championships in the Middle East, is derived from our firm belief in giving back to individuals and the society as a whole. Following the UAE’s aspirations for a Better Tomorrow, we take genuine pride in our support of our nation’s youth team as they represent our country in the FIBA Asian Cup. Basketball is truly an exciting sport with a growing following across the UAE and beyond and as such we hope to touch as many lives as possible through this collaboration,” pointed out Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Emirates Draw.

The organisation’s determination to support communities in the UAE and beyond continues to be reflected in its weekly draws, which has changed the lives of more than 23,000 winners by distributing over AED 31M in just over ten months of operation.

Emirates Draw is also an active participant and supporter of the UAE's sustainability agenda through its ‘Coral Reef Restoration Programme’. The Programme is led by experienced divers and volunteers who are passionate about preserving the UAE's rich marine life. So far, multiple locations have been surveyed and over 4,000 coral polyps planted at different sites across the country, and plan to intensify planting efforts is in line with the government’s conservation mandate to further support the UAE’s leading role in the efforts currently underway to preserve coral reefs across the region.

Recently, Emirates Draw distributed AED 682,003 to 339 winners during its latest draw round. Along with the raffle draw’s seven guaranteed winners,1 participant in the main draw matched 5 out of 7 digits to win AED 77,777 and 2 participants matched 4 out of 7 digits to win AED 7,777. Moreover, 27 participants matched 3 out of 7 digits to win AED 777 each, 302 participants matched 2 out of 7 digits and each won AED 77, and finally, approximately 10% of all participants matched 1 out 7 digits to become instant AED 7 winners.

The AED 100M Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left, at which point the grand prize resets to AED 77 million. Optimistic participants have another chance to try for the life-changing prize during the next draw round, which will be broadcast live on Sunday, 31 July 2022, at 9pm UAE time.

About Emirates Draw

A socially responsible UAE based organization that aims to support local environmental causes and initiatives through the CSR programmes that it spearheads. The organization aspires to provide ‘For a Better Tomorrow’ and radically improve everyday life for its lucky winners and society at large. Inclusive to all, eligible participants (18 years and above) are entered into two weekly draws; the first draw featuring seven guaranteed winners of AED 77,777 each and the second draw for seven prize categories including the largest Grand Prize in UAE history and the region of AED 100 million.

