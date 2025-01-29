First local bank in the UAE to achieve this milestone

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Development Bank ("EDB"), the key financial engine of economic development and industrial advancement in the UAE, announced its certification as a “Great Place to Work®.” This prestigious recognition, awarded by Great Place to Work® Middle East, makes EDB the first local bank in the UAE to receive this certification, celebrating its dedication to fostering a high-performance workplace culture and empowering its employees to thrive.

H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of EDB, remarked: “This certification underscores our commitment to building a world-class workforce that drives sustainable economic growth and supports the UAE’s ambitions for economic diversification. Our core values—impact, respect, collaboration, innovation, and ambition—are embedded in our culture, shaping our employees’ experiences and enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the nation's transformation.”

Mohammed Al Shair, Executive Chairman of Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate Emirates Development Bank for being Great Place to Work® Middle East certified. The pride their employees feel in their contributions to both the bank and the wider community is a testament to their exceptional leadership and dedication.

Since April 2021, EDB has experienced exponential growth, expanding its team from 135 to over 350 employees— a remarkable 159% increase—mirroring the bank's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions and fostering employee development. Key initiatives include the High Potentials Program (HIPO) and an organizational AI Wave Program, equipping team members with leadership and technological skills essential for the future. Additionally, wellness programs focused on mental health, fitness, and work-life balance underline EDB's holistic approach to employee well-being.

Dr. Abeer Al Sumaiti, Chief Human Resources Officer, commented: “Being recognized as a Great Place to Work® is a testament to our people-first culture, where innovation and growth are central to everything we do. Our employees’ trust and dedication fuel our success, enabling us to continuously raise the bar and set new benchmarks for workplace excellence in the UAE banking sector.”

EDB’s workplace achievements align with its broader mission of advancing key sectors vital to the UAE’s future, including manufacturing, advanced technology, food security, healthcare, and renewable energy. The bank’s values—driving economic impact over profit, excelling through partnerships, delivering innovative excellence, inspiring others with ambition, and living a culture of respect—serve as the foundation for this recognition, ensuring employees feel empowered to make a difference.

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank [EDB], the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place To Work® (www.greatplacetowork.me) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Great Place To Work® also supports companies in all scales in constructing the perfect workplaces and improving them with its offices in 5 continents and 60+ countries using its Trust Index Survey™ and Culture Management platform Emprising™