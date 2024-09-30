Dubai, UAE – Emicool is proud to announce the opening of its women-led customer service office in Motor City, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to creating a supportive workplace for women.

During the inaugural ceremony, Dr Adib El Moubadder, the CEO of Emicool, shared his vision for the new office, highlighting that this initiative is not just about creating a workplace led by women; it is about reaffirming our commitment to excellence and nurturing an environment where talent and dedication thrive.”

Fathima Akram, Senior Legal Manager and Board Secretary, said: “We are excited to announce the opening of our women-led, female-only office—a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowering women. This office is not just a strategic move; it is an organic result of our company’s initiatives and beliefs in creating opportunities for women. This new office is part of the many steps Emicool is taking to benefit our employees, customers, and the community as a whole.”

As Emicool continues to implement various initiatives aimed at enhancing its workplace for women, this female-only office stands out as a testament. By prioritizing women in leadership roles, Emicool is setting a powerful example within the industry and beyond.

About Emicool:

Emicool is a leader in district cooling services in the UAE, dedicated to providing sustainable cooling solutions while focusing on empowering women in the workplace. Through innovative strategies and community-focused initiatives, Emicool aims to enhance customer satisfaction and drive positive change.