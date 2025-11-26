Dubai, UAE – In a landmark move to advance sustainable urban infrastructure, Emicool, one of Dubai’s leading district cooling providers, and a joint venture between Dubai Investments and Actis, in collaboration with Yellow Door Energy, a premier sustainable energy developer in the Middle East and Africa, has commissioned four solar power plants across Dubai with a combined capacity of 1.2 Megawatts-peak (MWp).

Implemented under a solar lease model, the projects are expected to generate 1.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity annually, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 600 tonnes. This clean energy is equivalent to powering around 100 homes for one year.

The installations, located across Dubai Investments Park 2, Motor City, and Expo City Dubai, feature over 1,860 solar panels and integrate multiple applications, including solar panels on rooftops, parking lots, thermal energy storage (TES) tanks, and a pioneering vertical façade installation, demonstrating innovation in maximising solar generation in dense urban environments.

The solar lease model enables Yellow Door Energy to finance, build, and operate the plants throughout their lifecycle, reducing upfront costs for Emicool while accelerating renewable adoption. The installations also mark a milestone for Yellow Door Energy, which has now surpassed 1 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity generated across its portfolio.

Dr. Adib Moubadder, CEO of Emicool, said: “This project marks a significant step forward in Emicool’s sustainability journey. We continue to deliver top-tier cooling services while supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy & UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision by integrating renewable energy solutions into our operations alongside with other innovative solutions. The solar lease with Yellow Door Energy highlights our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental stewardship.”

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, added:“We congratulate Emicool on this important step in their sustainability journey. The innovative vertical façade reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of solar adoption in dense urban environments. As Yellow Door Energy marks its 10-year anniversary, we are proud to continue supporting businesses across the UAE with reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.”

This project showcases the strategic impact of integrating renewable energy into district cooling networks: lowering operational energy costs, enabling corporate sustainability compliance, and providing a scalable blueprint for decarbonizing urban cooling infrastructure. If expanded across Emicool’s full portfolio, similar initiatives could offset thousands of tons of carbon emissions annually, setting a benchmark for the region.

About Emicool

Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC is a leading district cooling service provider in the UAE. The company was established in 2003 with headquarters at Dubai Investments Park [DIP]. Emicool ensures continuously exceeding customer expectations by providing district cooling services through its competent work force which delivers world-class levels of reliability, efficiency, safety and environmental sustainability. Since its inception, the company has achieved considerable success and currently provides services to Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Midriff Hills, Palazzo Versace & D1 tower, DWTC (Expo 2020), Jumeirah Bay, DAMAC Hills, Al Taif Business Centre and RTA 2020 Route, and Al Reef Cooling L.L.C in Abu Dhabi. Emicool is a Joint Venture between Dubai Investments PJSC and an Actis-led consortium, which also includes British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI).

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and Africa. The company’s solar and battery energy storage solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. These solutions, operating under a solar lease or power purchase agreement (PPA), directly contributing to companies’ and countries’ Net Zero targets. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF).

www.yellowdoorenergy.com