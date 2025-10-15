Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Emergn, the global leader in transforming the way companies and people work forever, today announced its official expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of its Praxis product management platform, powered by Stella AI. Praxis is the only AI-enabled platform designed to support teams across the full product lifecycle, combining coaching, integrated product management tools, and on-demand learning within a single intelligent workspace. This strategic move reinforces Emergn’s commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s rapid digital transformation and supporting the goals of Vision 2030.

Praxis, powered by Stella AI, helps product teams achieve greater clarity, efficiency, and impact in how they build and grow. Praxis transforms how teams develop products and skills by bringing together expertise-led AI, continuous learning in the flow of work, and a unified space for product management. Stella AI leverages Emergn’s deep product knowledge to deliver targeted recommendations, create personalized learning experiences, and guide work step by step- all within the same environment where strategy, research, execution, and measurement take place. The result is a smarter, more connected way to deliver products that succeed in the market.

“Praxis and Stella AI are designed to support organizations leading AI-driven innovation—particularly in dynamic markets like Saudi Arabia- to translate Vision 2030 into practical results. We’re excited to work with local private and public sector clients to build product excellence at scale. Our approach has already delivered strong results for global industry leaders, and we’re ready to bring the same impact to the Kingdom,” said Alex Adamopoulos, Chairman and CEO of Emergn.

This impact is made possible by Stella AI’s intelligence, which is grounded in Emergn’s deep expertise and 16+ years of real-world engagement data from over 500 global enterprises. Its knowledge base, enriched by 50,000+ trained professionals, inputs from over 100 thought leaders, and the company’s proprietary Value, Flow, Quality (VFQ) system of work, ensures every interaction makes Stella smarter, delivering personalized, practitioner-level support that evolves with each product and team.

Complementing this investment, Emergn’s new regional headquarters in Riyadh signals the company’s long-term commitment to the market. It will enable closer collaboration with local and regional clients and partners. Emergn also plans to create a dedicated local team, combining international AI experts with Saudi talent, to deliver a truly differentiated offering for customers.

“Praxis by Emergn represents the kind of world-class innovation the Kingdom needs as we accelerate our transformation into a product-driven economy. It is not only a platform, but a way of working that empowers leaders and teams to deliver real outcomes with clarity and speed. For Saudi Arabia, investing in this capability means strengthening our talent, our products, and ultimately our competitiveness on the global stage.” - Badr Burshaid, Chapter President of PMI Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is not only about building industries, it’s about building the skills and capabilities that make those industries thrive. Product-led organizations are central to this transformation. Praxis represents exactly the kind of platform that equips leaders and teams to deliver value with purpose, speed, and scale. For the Kingdom, this is about nurturing the talent and mindset to compete and succeed globally.” - H.E. Dr. Margarete Schramboeck, Board Member, Aramco Digital and Former Minister of Economy and Digital Affairs, Republic of Austria

Emergn is a global leader in AI-First products and services with a mission to improve the way people and companies work. Forever. Emergn works with the world’s most respected businesses – including Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and Global 2000 companies – to help them make the shift from project to product-centered organizations in how they shape, build, and deliver their products and services, including capability development of their teams using a proven philosophy called Value, Flow, Quality (VFQ).

VFQ underpins Praxis, the industry's most powerful AI-driven product Lifecycle Development platform and is the lens through which Emergn has provided in-depth consulting, technology, and capability development to hundreds of global companies for nearly two decades.

Emergn has its US headquarters in Boston, and its EMEA headquarters is in London.

