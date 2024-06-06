3MWp plant will offset over 2,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year and generate more than 5,000MWh of electricity annually

Emerge will operate and maintain all turnkey solutions across the project for 25 years

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group, has signed an agreement to install a 3MWp rooftop solar PV plant for leading UAE steel pipe manufacturer and exporter, AJ Steel Pipes.

The decarbonization of “hard-to-abate” industries is one of the priorities identified at COP28 for achieving a carbon neutral future. Steel companies such as AJ Steel Pipes are looking to utilize efficient and carbon-free solutions that combine innovation and technology to achieve a more sustainable operation.

Situated on the roof of AJ Steel Pipes’s facilities in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, the plant will offset over 2,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year and generate more than 5,000MWh of electricity annually.

The plant, consisting of more than 5,000 solar PV modules, will be delivered by Emerge as a turnkey solution, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance of the solar modules for 25 years.

Michel Abi Saab, Emerge General Manager, said: “The development of this project will enable AJ Steel Pipes to lower energy costs and reduce its carbon footprint, while supporting the UAE’s goals to diversify its energy mix. Since Emerge was formed a few years ago, we have rapidly expanded our portfolio, demonstrating the value we provide as an energy services company to our clients. We are extremely proud to welcome AJ Steel Pipes as a client and look forward to working with its team to support the company’s decarbonization goals.”

M Ismail, AJ Steel Pipes Executive Director, said: “It is heartening to see this affirmative action towards achieving the goal of green steel. The lease business model meets with our business philosophy to not invest in non-core assets and use third party experts to get best efficiency and state of the art technology. Our participation in COP28 and the leadership role of the COP28 President and UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change, H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, have contributed in seeing this day. We are very proud of our association with Emerge.”

Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group, was formed in 2021 to develop distributed solar, energy storage, and hybrid solutions for commercial and industrial applications. As an energy services company, Emerge offers clients full turnkey solutions through solar power agreements at no up-front cost to the client.

The project contributes to the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 initiative, which aims to see clean energy make up 44 per cent of the country’s energy mix by 2050. Rooftop solar PV could provide approximately 6 per cent of the UAE’s total power generation by 2030, according to a projection by the International Renewable Energy Agency in its REmap 2030 report on renewable energy prospects for the UAE.

-Ends-

About Emerge

Emerge is a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group established to develop solar generation, energy storage and hybrid solutions in the Middle East. We support our commercial and industrial (C&I) partners in achieving their sustainability goals. A home-grown company, Emerge was founded in 2021 and has since established a robust performance record. Emerge provides clients with comprehensive renewable energy solutions via solar power agreements. Clients do not have to make any initial financial commitments. This empowers our customers to concentrate on their core operations while reducing operational and energy expenditures.

Contacts:

Website: https://emerge-energy.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/emerge-energy-company

About AJ Steel Pipes

AJ Steel Pipes is strategically located with its two manufacturing units out of Abu Dhabi, UAE to cater to the global demand of ERW / HFW steel Pipes & Tubes up to a size of 508 mm OD confirming to even API 5L & 5CT standards besides many others. Within a short span of its establishment since 2006, it has become a global brand in its segment. With Quality, Service & Continual Improvement being its principle motto - AJ Steel has grown together with its customers & vendors as partners into their successes. At its facilities in Abu Dhabi, the company uses integrated process systems to provide smart and custom solutions for a diverse range of applications across Oil & Gas, Irrigation, Water Supply & Sewage, Scaffolding, Fire-Fighting, Heavy Infrastructure, Structural Steel Projects and Geo Thermal Energy.

Contacts:

For more information: www.ajsteel.com

Follow us on LinkedIn http://linkedin.com/company/ajsteels

For media enquiries, please contact Ms Amrutha at: info@ajsteel.com

About Masdar:

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact: press@masdar.ae

For more information please visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/Masdar

About EDF Group

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

Contacts:

For more information: www.uae.edf.com

Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/edf-middleeast

For media enquiries, please contact: alexandra.taleva@edf.com

This material is distributed by Daniel J. Edelman, Inc. on behalf of Masdar. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.