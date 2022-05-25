Ahead of the opening on 1 October 2022, The Emerald Collection announces that the new Emerald Zanzibar Resort & Spa has already entered the prestigious The Leading Hotels of the World circuit, thus becoming the first and only hotel affiliated to the association on the island.

The 5-star luxury all-suite resort in Tanzania will be the first of the collection in the African continent. The property will join the existing Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa and the new Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa (opening in October 2022 in the Maldivian archipelago), which are also affiliates of The Leading Hotels of the World.

Overlooking the picturesque Muyuni Beach in Matemwe, a completely pristine white sandy beach facing Mnemba Island in the northwestern region of the island, Emerald Zanzibar Resort & Spa is only 45 minutes drive from the airport and enjoys a unique scenic location, being built on a hill that slopes down towards the coast and guarantees direct access to the sea.

The resort, currently under construction, will be characterized by a natural and timeless elegance like the other properties of the Group. The ethnic roots of the destination will be enhanced and revisited with a contemporary touch to include all modern comforts, and the property will be integrated in a landscape architecture project where tall trees and tropical flowers are protagonists.

The flagship of the offer will, once again, be the signature Deluxe All-Inclusive formula of The Emerald Collection. Countless water and land sports activities will be included in the cost of the stay, same as the à la carte gourmet offer at 4 restaurants serving international cuisine, a Gelateria and 2 bars, including a selection of the best international wines, beers and spirits.

Guests will also have access to an Emerald Spa offering relaxing face and body treatments based on natural products, Congress Center, Diving & Watersports Center, a Dolphin Kids Club with its rich program of activities suitable for children, Sports Center with Technogym equipped gym, tennis and padel courts.

“We are thrilled by the upcoming arrival of Emerald Zanzibar Resort & Spa. This is an essential project for The Emerald Collection, in which we have invested tens of millions of euros to be able to build a new resort in line with the standards of excellence of the brand - comments Aldo Scarapicchia, Partner & Managing Director of The Emerald Collection - The structure will have only suites, and it will be the ideal starting points for guests to discover an incredible natural coral reef, as beautiful as that of Maldives, and the natural park on Mnemba Island. ".

