The latest all-electric addition to the Mercedes-EQ model range, the new EQE, has been unveiled at a private Iftar in Abu Dhabi at Emirates Motor Company’s new state-of-the-art showroom. Ahead of the model’s official market introduction in the third quarter of the year, the event gave Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts, stakeholders and media the opportunity to witness first-hand the EQE and its impressive levels of technology, design, functionality and connectivity for the first time in the UAE.

The new EQE is an all-electric luxury sedan that combines noticeably high-quality materials with visibly groundbreaking innovations, while its design emits unparalleled modernity. The exterior of the EQE incorporates an elegant one-bow design along with a coupé line that extends from the front all the way to the rear. The car possesses a 3D High-End Sound System, with the interior featuring Active Ambient Lighting and the use of luxurious materials such as the real wood décor.

With a range up to 671 kilometres and an output of up to 215kWp, the powertrain of the EQE continues to redefine and exceed every expectation of an advanced saloon and carries on the legacy of a new generation of batteries with significantly higher energy density than the EQS introduced with its launch.

“We are delighted to showcase the new EQE in Abu Dhabi at an intimate iftar hosted for the first time ever in our newly refurbished showroom, which is revolutionising how customers interact with the brand at our retail touch points globally. This soft reveal of the new EQE at our showroom marks the first time it has been seen anywhere in the UAE. The arrival of the EQE is the latest showcase of what the future holds for Mercedes-Benz and EMC as we look to diversify and offer a carbon-neutral fleet. Our special guests also got the unique opportunity to get fully acquainted with our new AMG corner that also marks the second and final phase of the refurbishing of our flagship showroom,” said Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager at Emirates Motor Company.

Emirates Motor Company has finalised the second phase of the newly refurbished showroom, with the first phase having been completed towards the end of 2021. The flagship showroom, located on Airport Road in the capital, is a fully digitised, state-of-the-art venue, offering an immersive experience for customers.

The newly opened facility features a more modern, dynamic interior design with intricate use of hollow light effects, premium flooring and stylish décor to ensure a truly luxurious ambience. 15 LED screens around the showroom display relevant content while displaying the information in an entertaining format. Meanwhile, digital screens allow customers to configure the vehicle they are planning to purchase. The new showroom also has the first all-digital Maybach display lounge, as the first authorised distributor in the region for the brand. The redevelopment started in the third quarter of 2021, with the first phase, which focused on the main showroom area. The second phase of the redevelopment has focused on a bespoke Mercedes-AMG area, which is the first of its kind to open in the region.

