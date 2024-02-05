In a dazzling display of maritime elegance, Sunseeker Gulf, the exclusive distributor of new Sunseeker yachts in the Gulf region, invites you to an unforgettable showcase at the upcoming Dubai International Boat Show. Elevating the art of yachting, Sunseeker Gulf will spotlight its Middle Eastern premiere fleet, each vessel promising a unique and exclusive experience that transcends the ordinary.

Featured Yachts:

Sunseeker Manhattan 55: A Symphony of Luxury and Practicality

Step aboard the Sunseeker Manhattan 55, where sophistication meets family-friendly functionality. Crafted for those who crave value without compromise, this yacht redefines the essence of a leisurely voyage. The Manhattan 55 boasts spacious interiors, designed to accommodate the entire family in utmost comfort. Its versatile layout and panoramic views make it the ideal vessel for creating cherished memories at sea.

Specifications:

Length: 17.21 M

Beam: 4.87 M

Draft: 1.37 M

Sunseeker Superhawk 55: Unleash the Spirit of Adventure

For those seeking a thrilling escapade, look no further than the Sunseeker Superhawk 55. This embodiment of sporty, sexy, and frivolous design is a testament to Sunseeker's commitment to exhilarating performance. Feel the wind in your hair as you navigate the open waters in a vessel designed to turn heads and leave an indelible mark on the seascape. The Superhawk 55 promises an unforgettable journey for the adventurous at heart.

Specifications:

Length: 17.13 M

Beam: 4.93 M

Draft: 1.43 M

Sunseeker 65 Sports Yacht: Where Precision Meets Passion

The Sunseeker 65 Sports Yacht is not merely a vessel; it's a driver's dream on the water. Experience the thrill of precision handling combined with the passion for the open sea. With its sleek design and powerful performance, this yacht is engineered to deliver an unparalleled driving experience. Every curve of the hull and every nuance of its responsiveness invites captains to command the waters with confidence.

Specifications:

Length: 20.50 M

Beam: 5.10 M

Draft: 1.6 M

Sunseeker 68 Manhattan: Luxury Redefined, Elegance Elevated

As the epitome of opulence, the Sunseeker 68 Manhattan takes luxury to new heights. Step into a world where every detail is meticulously curated to exude sophistication and timeless elegance. From its spacious decks to the sumptuous interiors, the 68 Manhattan is a masterpiece in design and craftsmanship. Immerse yourself in an atmosphere of refined luxury as you sail through the azure waters.

Specifications:

Length: 21.21 M

Beam: 5.26 M

Draft: 1.60 M

Join Sunseeker Gulf at the Dubai International Boat Show, where these extraordinary vessels will be on display, inviting enthusiasts and connoisseurs to embark on a journey of luxury, adventure, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Event Details:

Location: Dubai International Boat Show, Dubai Harbour

Dates: February 28th - March 3rd, 2024

Media and Sales Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alpha – alpha@bushandnoble.com

Marketing & PR Lead

Bush & Noble

For Sales or Aftersales inquiries, please contact:

Spencer - spencer@sunseekergulf.com

Sales Director

Sunseeker Gulf

About Sunseeker Gulf:

Sunseeker Gulf, the exclusive distributor of new Sunseeker yachts in the Gulf region, stands as the unparalleled authority in luxury yachting. With a commitment to delivering top-notch performance, quality craftsmanship, and innovative designs, Sunseeker Gulf provides a range of iconic models, creating extraordinary experiences for yacht enthusiasts. Solely distributed by the Bush and Noble Yacht Brokerage, Sunseeker Gulf invites you to visit their booth at the Dubai International Boat Show. Explore these magnificent yachts, witness the epitome of luxury, and experience the Sunseeker legacy firsthand.

Bush & Noble:

Bush & Noble, in collaboration with Sunseeker Gulf, is a key player in the maritime industry with over 40 years of combined expertise. Serving as the exclusive distributor and operator for Sunseeker Gulf in the region, Bush & Noble provides end-to-end solutions for yacht enthusiasts, including brokerage, ultra-yacht consulting, management, and maintenance.