Dubai, UAE: Emirates General Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, announced that its affiliate Emdad Aviation Fuel Storage FZCO (Emdad) has engaged Bilfinger to provide engineering and design services for a cross-country aviation-fuel pipeline connecting the Emdad terminal at Jebel Ali to the fuel depot at Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA) in Dubai South.

This appointment is a key step in strengthening Dubai’s long-term aviation fuel infrastructure and supply resilience.

H.E. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer, Emarat, said: “Fuel infrastructure is national infrastructure. This project deepens the reliability, safety, and capacity of Dubai’s jet-fuel supply chain and supports the next decade of growth at Al Maktoum International Airport. Through Emdad and with Bilfinger’s technical stewardship—we are building a future-ready backbone for airlines and the wider aviation ecosystem.”

Under the contract, Bilfinger will deliver end-to-end engineering services—covering all design, project management and installation stages in line with highest quality and safety standards, and securing NOCs—enabling Emarat’s operational use of the new asset.

Dr. Mohamed Almehrzi, Chairman, Emdad Aviation Fuel Storage FZCO, said: “This engagement aligns our Jebel Ali terminal and the AMIA depot within a single, efficient logistics corridor. Working closely with Emarat and the authorities, we will ensure the project meets stringent technical and safety standards while maintaining schedule discipline. The new link will unlock operational efficiencies, reduce turnaround times, and strengthen resilience across Dubai’s aviation-fuel network.”

The project is designed to support AMIA’s planned growth by enhancing throughput, reducing reliance on road movements, and elevating safety and operational certainty across the jet-fuel supply chain. In line with Emarat’s standards, delivery will prioritize HSE excellence, regulatory compliance, and efficient integration with existing terminal and airport operations.

Marco van der Linden, Vice President Engineering, Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance Middle East, said: “We are proud to support Emarat and Emdad on this strategic link. Our multidisciplinary team will apply proven engineering expertise to streamline authority approvals, de-risk execution, and deliver a clean handover to operations. We will leverage best practices, digital solutions and robust integrity management to ensure predictable, compliant delivery from design through commissioning.”

About Emarat: Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/.

About Emdad Aviation Fuel Storage FZCO: Emdad is part of Emarat’s aviation-fuel ecosystem in Dubai, overseeing aviation-fuel storage and related infrastructure, including facilities at Jebel Ali.

About Bilfinger: Bilfinger is an international industrial services provider with more than 30,000 employees worldwide, serving customers in the chemicals & petrochemicals, energy, oil & gas, and pharma & biopharma sectors. With over 3,500 employees supporting more than 200 customers in Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates alone, the company has already built a significant track record in the Middle East. Their regional division, Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance Middle East, is headquartered in Abu Dhabi. For more information, visit https://www.bilfinger.com/en/ae/.