High sales volumes reinforce Mira Estate’s position as one of the largest real estate brokerages in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emaar Properties has recognized Mira Estate as the Number One Real Estate Agency in Dubai for Q1 2022. Mira Estate closed AED 370 million ($100 million) worth of sales deals for Emaar alone and approximately AED 1 billion ($270 million) in total during the first quarter of 2022, reinforcing its position as one of the largest real estate brokerage firms in Dubai.

As its real estate sales surged 17%, Emaar Properties achieved a record profit of AED 2.24 billion ($610 million) in the first quarter of 2022, with Mira Estate being the leading contributor among real estate agencies in Dubai.

Commenting on the award, Tamara Getigezheva, CEO & Partner, Mira Estate, said: “We are honoured to receive the Number One Real Estate Agency Award from Emaar Properties. This is testament to the sheer tenacity of our team and our rapid growth alongside the major developers in Dubai.”

Over the past seven years, Tamara has maintained her position among the top performing real estate brokers in Dubai. She has been at the helm of the property market since the start of her career as a property consultant at age 22. During her first 4 years as a property consultant, she singlehandedly achieved over AED 1 billion ($3.7 billion) in sales.

Mira Estate is an award-winning residential property consultancy based in Dubai. The company has rapidly expanded into hospitality and property management through Mira Holiday Homes and Mira Hotels.

Within a year since inception, Mira Estate was awarded Top Real Estate Agent by Emaar, among several other awards from leading developers such as Nakheel and SOBHA. Two years following its establishment, Mira Estate grew to become one of the largest real estate brokerage firms in Dubai.

About Mira Estate

Mira Estate is a Dubai-based, award-winning residential property consultancy. Led by young female entrepreneur Tamara Getigezheva, the company rapidly expanded into hospitality and property management through Mira Holiday Homes and Mira Hotels.

Within a year since inception, Mira Estate was awarded Top Real Estate Agent by Emaar, among several other awards from leading developers such as Dubai Properties and Deyaar. Two years following its establishment, Mira Estate grew to become one of the largest real estate brokerage firms in Dubai.

In 2022 to date, Mira Estate exceeded AED 2.5 billion in property sales, capitalizing on the influx of investors from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries into Dubai.

www.miraestate.ae

Instagram: miraestate.ae