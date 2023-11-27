Residents and visitors of Dubai Creek Harbour, an integrated waterfront development by Emaar, will benefit from this expansion.



The Blue Line's inauguration projection event at Burj Khalifa symbolises Dubai's ambition and marks a significant step in its evolution as a global city.



Dubai, UAE: Emaar Properties, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), commemorated the opening of the Dubai Metro Blue Line with a stunning projection on Burj Khalifa, a symbol of Dubai's ambition and progress. The historic announcement not only celebrated the expansion of the Dubai Metro, but also emphasised Dubai's ongoing evolution as a global city of the future.

The 30-kilometre new addition to Dubai's transportation network links the red and green lines, marking a significant milestone in the city's 2040 urban plan and enhancing public transport efficiency by connecting key economic and social hubs across Dubai.

Providing a link between the existing Red and Green Metro lines, the Blue Line will feature 14 stations, including two transfer stations connected to the Centerpoint station (the eastern terminus of the Red Line) and Creek station (the southern terminus of the Green Line).

Enhancing the reach and efficiency of public transport, the Blue Line will play an important role in connecting various economic and social hubs across Dubai, benefiting millions of residents and visitors alike.

This new line will benefit Dubai Creek Harbour, a major development along the emirate's waterfront. When completed, Emaar Properties' visionary project will house 200,000 people and include 78.5 million square feet of residential space. Emaar Properties is currently developing the area, adding new retail, cultural, and residential areas, with plans to more than quadruple its size and set a new standard for futuristic architecture in Dubai.

Dubai Creek Harbour offers a wide array of attractions and amenities, including the luxurious Address Creek Harbour and Vida Creek Harbour for premium hospitality, dining, and wellness options, as well as the new Viewing Point, which offers breathtaking views of the iconic Dubai Creek. It also has unique interactive installations like 'Musical Shadow' and the 'Joy' sculpture, a child-friendly playground village, the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, which is home to thousands of migrating bird species, photogenic spots like the Flower Tree, and the renowned Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, which offers sports and relaxation opportunities.

