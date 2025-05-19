Dubai, UAE — Marking its entry into the UAE’s dynamic real estate sector, Elton Real Estate Development (“Elton”) has launched its maiden residential project, Védaire Residences (“Védaire”), a boutique luxury development located in the heart of Meydan Avenue. With this project, Elton signals its long-term vision to contribute to the evolution of community living in the country through boutique developments in strategically located urban pockets.

Set on a rare corner plot with three open sides, Védaire offers uninterrupted views of Burj Khalifa, the Meydan Racecourse, and surrounding landscaped gardens. The development includes 43 apartments and three commercial showrooms spread across five floors. Its positioning—just minutes from Downtown Dubai yet tucked away from its bustle—offers residents a balance of connectivity and calm, a mix that Elton believes defines modern urban living.

Speaking about the decision to begin their journey in Meydan, Anmoll D Shroff, Founder & Chairman of Elton Real Estate Development, said, “Meydan Avenue offers a rare blend of connectivity, exclusivity, and future growth potential. It’s a location that aligns with our vision of crafting meaningful living spaces. As a developer entering the market, it also gives us the opportunity to create something distinct without being lost in the density of high-rise clusters. It reflects the kind of setting we envisioned for our first project — well-integrated with the city’s urban fabric, yet distinct and community-oriented.”

Construction of the project is expected to begin in Q3 2025, with handover slated for Q3 2027. The development offers a staggered payment plan of 10% on booking, 40% during construction, and 50% on handover. Prices start at AED 1.35 million for one-bedroom units, while two-bedroom residences begin at AED 2.21 million.

Unlike larger, high-density developments, Védaire Residences takes a more intimate, lifestyle-led approach. Védaire is designed as a mid-rise, lifestyle-led development that incorporates a range of community amenities intended to enhance residents’ daily lives. Planned features include:

Rooftop beach-style pool

Zen garden and outdoor cinema

Business center, coffee bar, and fitness zone

Yoga deck, library lounge, and barbecue area

Dedicated children’s play area and pet-friendly facilities

Designed with a focus on light, space, and livability, the residences at Védaire feature expansive windows that frame sweeping views of the Dubai skyline and surrounding greenery. Smart home technology is seamlessly integrated throughout, while high-end finishes reflect a refined attention to detail. True to Elton’s design philosophy, the project blends contemporary living with a deep sense of connection to nature—lush landscaped gardens and thoughtfully planned, walkable outdoor spaces are central to the overall experience.

While the UAE real estate market continues to witness a wave of mega-developments, Elton’s entry suggests a renewed focus on boutique, community-first residences—particularly in evolving areas like Meydan Avenue. The location stands out for its exceptional connectivity and infrastructure, being just minutes from Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and DIFC.

Meydan Avenue is poised for substantial growth with the upcoming metro station expected nearby, enhancing accessibility. Additionally, the newly opened Nad Al Sheba Mall is only ten minutes from the site, providing residents with convenient retail and lifestyle options, alongside the anticipated Meydan One Mall. The area is also known for its lush green surroundings and thoughtfully designed parks, especially within Meydan Avenue A, offering a high-quality, family-friendly living environment. Located just two minutes from the iconic Meydan Grandstand and opposite District One residences, this emerging hub blends convenience, luxury, and long-term investment potential.

Elton’s leadership sees Védaire not only as a flagship but also as a statement of intent: a commitment to thoughtfully curated environments that enhance both living standards and community dynamics. As the developer continues to explore other sites across Dubai and the UAE, it plans to build on this model of mid-rise, human-scaled residences with an emphasis on location, lifestyle, and long-term value.

Concluding, Shroff notes that Elton aims to play a long-term role in shaping urban community living in the UAE: “Our ambition is not just to build projects but to contribute to neighbourhoods that grow sustainably over time. Védaire Residences is a first step in that direction.”

For a seamless and personalized sales experience, Elton has appointed Dejavu Real Estate Broker LLC as the exclusive sales partner, and welcomes prospective buyers to its dedicated Sales Lounge at 301 Hassanicor Building, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, UAE—where expert consultants are on hand to provide personalized support to the customers.

About Elton Real Estate Development (Elton):

Elton is a dynamic force in Dubai’s real estate landscape, backed by a 50+year legacy of excellence and innovation across India and the UAE.

Dubai’s dynamic market, known for its architectural marvels and business-friendly environment, provides the perfect stage for Elton's vision. With a commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional customer value, Elton is setting new standards in real estate. Each property is meticulously designed to reflect Dubai’s opulence while pushing the boundaries of contemporary urban living.

Elton’s mission goes beyond building structures; it shapes skylines and transforms lifestyles. Choosing Elton means investing in Dubai’s future and enjoying the vibrancy of modern living today. Elton’s developments foster thriving communities where families, neighbors, and friends create lasting connections and cherished memories. By blending investment opportunities with forward-thinking real estate solutions, Elton redefines the concept of urban living for generations to come.