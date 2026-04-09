Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC Power Systems Projects is currently executing a portfolio of six high‑voltage power substations across various regions of the Kingdom, with voltage levels ranging between 110 and 115 kilovolts. This is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting and strengthening the power transmission sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

These projects are being implemented in collaboration with Saudi Electricity Company and National Grid Company, alongside leading global partners in electrical equipment manufacturing, including Hitachi Energy and Siemens Energy, reflecting the strength of the strategic partnerships for successful project delivery.

The projects contribute to enhancing the reliability and efficiency of electricity networks and supporting continuity of power supply, in line with the growing demand for energy across various regions of the Kingdom.

They also reflect a wide geographical footprint covering several of Saudi Arabia’s most vital regions, further reinforcing ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC Power Systems Projects’ position as a trusted strategic partner in developing the energy sector’s infrastructure and a key supporter of the expansion and modernization of the national power grid.

The substations are distributed across the Western Region, including the “Jawharat Al Arous” and “Naqua” substations, as well as the Riyadh substation, in addition to the Eastern Region in Dammam, which includes the “Al‑Nasriyah,” “Al‑Khaleej‑2,” and “Al‑Fayhaa” substations. This distribution reflects a balanced presence that supports to meet the Kingdom’s increasing energy demand.

ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC Power Systems Projects combines global technical partnerships with advanced execution capabilities, enabling the efficient delivery of complex infrastructure projects with the highest quality standards. These projects fall under an integrated, turn-key model that includes engineering design, procurement and supply, execution of civil, structural, and electromechanical works, grid connection, and the testing and commissioning phases.

Hesham Hegazy, CEO of ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC Power Systems Projects, stated “These substations reflect our continued collaboration with National Grid, enhancing the reliability and flexibility of the energy system over the long term. They play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for electricity and supporting ongoing urban and industrial expansion, thereby strengthening overall system stability and sustainability.”

He added: “We operate under a fully integrated turnkey delivery model, demonstrating our ability to provide comprehensive solutions across all project phases and reinforcing our position as a trusted partner and a key player in the energy sector.”

Substations rely, in their design, execution, and operation, on the latest global technologies, including gas‑insulated switchgear (GIS) and high‑capacity power transformers, to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and operational reliability.

It is worth noting that the company is currently executing Rabigh reinforcement combined cycle power project, which falls under an agreement between Saudi Electricity Company and Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC). The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning, in addition to performance testing and full operational verification of the substation, including auxiliary systems, electrical works, measurement and control systems, as well as civil and marine works.