Riyadh, KSA: Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, signed a collaboration agreement with Klues.AI, a company that specialises in AI and machine learning solutions, to foster meaningful cooperation and facilitate exchange of expertise in emerging technologies, AI and machine learning, further advancing digital transformation in this field. The signing took place during Elm’s participation in LEAP 2025, which is taking place from February 9 to 12, 2025, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Ziad Alshaiby, Vice President for Digital Projects at Elm, and Hussein Al-Harbi, CEO of Klues.AI, signed the agreement.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, official spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm, said: “It is a pleasure to sign this MoU with Klues.AI, which aims at creating new avenues to support the Kingdom’s digital transformation and promote innovative and technology-driven projects. Klues.AI stands out for its extensive experience in offering services and products powered by latest technological innovations such as artificial intelligence, further enhancing future efforts based on these technologies. In addition to expanding our investment portfolio, we, at Elm, are seeking to support our growth strategies and market expansion by direct capital investment.”

The agreement signed by both parties will strengthen their efforts to explore business prospects with potential government sector clients in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. Such collaboration aims to create shared areas of expertise and provide clients with integrated, leading experiences that meet their needs. With a focus on artificial intelligence, Klues.AI is a company that offers the government sector high-quality services that drive their digital transformation journey and ensure the adoption of modern technologies.

As part of its strategy to strengthen alliances with public and commercial organisations, Elm forged this new partnership. By leveraging its digital solutions and consulting expertise, Elm aims to offer smart and innovative services. Through this collaboration, the company seeks to maximise financial returns for project owners while increasing its profitability and investment returns.

In both the public and private sectors, Elm boasts an impressive track record of achievements and innovative technical projects. The company has developed over 80 products and successfully delivered more than 500 projects to over 140 clients across various industries. This demonstrates its commitment to shaping the future by providing a comprehensive range of digital services and products. One of Elm's notable offerings is ‘Elm Autonomous Vehicle’ that integrates latest advancements in transportation technology, including Elm virtual driver software (L3/L4) and advanced communication systems. Additionally, the Digital Stadium offers seamless, integrated experiences for audiences, referees, commentators, and media personnel from booking through to the event’s conclusion. Among other leading products and services is its linguistic model, 'Nuha VLM’, known for its accuracy and intelligent voice interactions that can be tailored to different contexts.

Elm aims to empower the public and private sectors by offering integrated digital solutions. To strengthen its position as a regional and international leader, the company leverages its exceptional capabilities, steadfast confidence, and constant ambition to expand its presence. The company has been committed to exploring new sectors and markets that offer better expansion opportunities. In line with its 2025–2028 strategy, Elm is focussing on reinforcing its market presence and preparing for a new phase of growth and success.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com