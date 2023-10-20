Elm, a leading digital solutions company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oman National Engineering & Investment Co “ONEIC” during the GITEX Technology Exhibition 2023, to expand its operations in the Omani market.

The MoU was signed between Dr. Abdulrahman Aljadhai, CEO of Elm, and Dr. Rashid Alghailani, CEO of “ONEIC”. By leveraging the capabilities and expertise of both sides in the technical and administrative disciplines, the MoU mandates the expansion of the scope of collaborative activities between the parties in the Omani market to produce a diverse range of services targeting new sectors. It includes developing and implementing joint projects and initiatives as well as improving the value proposition in accordance with the goals of both parties and the targeted entities in Oman.

Elm delivers all the digital services and solutions required by the organizations that “ONEIC” serves in the Omani market. Within the scope of a partnership between the two parties, “ONEIC” will handle collaborations and account management, while Elm will serve as the technical and administrative arm. In addition to this, Elm will further offer digital services for unified government portals, electronic archiving, and a range of other services.

Majid Alarifi, official spokesperson and VP of Marketing at Elm underlined the significance of strengthening collaboration with “ONEIC” as a strategic partner for Elm in Oman. He stated that with its extensive expertise and network in Oman, Elm is able to seamlessly offer its services and solutions in this vital market and reach a variety of new industries. Alarifi emphasized Elm’s commitment to fortifying collaborations and partnerships with various key entities in regional markets, indicating its efforts to strengthen its regional presence and establish itself as a preferred digital partner for a wide network of institutions and individuals. He also stated that the company aims to become a significant driving force for digital transformation in both the public and private sectors.

Elm is keen to expand its presence at the regional level and enhance its leadership in the digital field, to continue building on its accumulated experience in the field of providing digital solutions, supported by a team of national cadres and competencies, and a network of strategic partnerships in the government and private sectors.