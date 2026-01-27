The partnership introduces padel as a new pillar of the Ellington Sports Foundation, reinforcing its focus on wellbeing-led, inclusive community initiatives.

The collaboration reflects Ellington’s role as a lifestyle curator, extending design-led, human-centred values beyond real estate.

Dubai, UAE – Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led developer, has entered into a collaboration with the United Arab Emirates Padel Association (UAEPA), the official governing body for padel in the UAE. As part of the agreement, Ellington Properties becomes the title sponsor of the UAE Padel Tour 2026, a nationwide circuit hosted across multiple venues in the UAE.

The collaboration marks the introduction of padel into the Ellington Sports Foundation, expanding the foundation’s mission to support accessible, community-driven sports initiatives that promote active lifestyles and overall wellbeing. Aligning with one of the country’s fastest-growing sports, Ellington continues to deepen its engagement with the communities it serves, extending its impact beyond the built environment.

Through the UAE Padel Tour 2026, the partnership aims to support players across all levels, nurture emerging local talent, and contribute to the structured growth of padel nationwide. Spanning 35 tournaments across the UAE, the tour provides a consistent platform for competition, engagement, and the continued development of the sport’s ecosystem.

Marwan Bin Essa, Head of Finance and Partnerships, added, “This partnership with Ellington Properties is an important milestone for the continued development of padel in the UAE. Having a design-led, community-focused brand as the title sponsor of the UAE Padel Tour 2026 reinforces our shared commitment to quality, sustainability, and long-term growth of the sport. Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate the tournament experience, expand participation across all levels, and further strengthen the padel ecosystem nationwide.’’

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said, “What excites us about padel is not just its popularity today, but its potential to become part of the UAE’s long-term sporting culture. Through the Ellington Sports Foundation, we want to help create pathways that encourage participation from an early age and support the sport’s evolution in a structured, sustainable way. This partnership is about investing in momentum that lasts while contributing to ecosystems that bring long-term value to people and communities.”

Padel’s rapid growth in the UAE reflects a broader cultural shift towards social, inclusive, and lifestyle-oriented sports. This ethos closely mirrors Ellington’s approach to thoughtful living, where balance, connection, and human experience sit at the heart of every development. The sport already forms part of Ellington’s residential ecosystem, with a dedicated padel court at Ellington Beach House, reinforcing how active living and community interaction are integrated into the brand’s design philosophy.

By collaborating with national sports bodies and embedding sport into its foundation initiatives, Ellington continues to position itself as a forward-thinking brand invested in long-term value, inclusivity, and community enrichment beyond real estate.

About Ellington Properties

Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterised by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalised experiences. For more information, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae

About UAE Padel Association (UAEPA)

The United Arab Emirates Padel Association (UAEPA) is the official governing body for padel in the UAE, responsible for the regulation, development, and promotion of the sport nationwide. UAEPA oversees national competitions, player rankings, junior development programmes, coach and referee education, and international representation in coordination with regional and global padel federations. Committed to building a structured and sustainable padel ecosystem, UAEPA works closely with clubs, partners, and stakeholders to support grassroots participation, elite performance pathways, and the continued growth of padel as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing sports.

