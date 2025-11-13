​Abu Dhabi, UAE: Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner of Jetour in the UAE, has officially signed a landmark agreement with Liwa Sports Club to become the Headline Sponsor and Automotive Partner of the next Liwa International Festival. This partnership sets the stage for Jetour’s most immersive desert showcase to date at the festival, running from December 12th, 2025 to January 3rd, 2026.

Celebrated as one of the UAE’s most iconic winter events, the Liwa International Festival is a spectacular fusion of motorsport, heritage, and community. Held at the foot of Tal Moreeb, the nation’s tallest sand dune, the festival attracts visitors from across the country and beyond for a 23-day celebration of speed, culture, and Emirati spirit. Featuring thrilling drag races, freestyle dune challenges, family entertainment, cultural workshops, and local cuisine, Liwa is a proud symbol of the UAE’s desert traditions and its passion for adventure.

The signing ceremony between Elite Group Holding and Liwa Sports Club represents a dynamic partnership that bridges the worlds of automotive innovation and national celebration. The agreement formalises Jetour’s position as the Headline Sponsor and Automotive Partner, reinforcing the brand’s growing connection with the UAE’s cultural and lifestyle scene.

As part of the collaboration, Jetour will introduce a series of exclusive experiences across multiple festival zones. The Corporate Zone will feature a fully branded Jetour showcase displaying the brand’s complete SUV lineup. The VIP Camp Experience will offer a luxurious desert retreat complete with themed nights, curated hospitality, and live entertainment, while the Exclusive Tal Moreeb: Buggy Torque Zone will give Jetour owners and enthusiasts the chance to experience the vehicles’ power and performance firsthand in an adrenaline-charged off-road environment. Flagship models such as the Jetour G700, T2 i-DM 4WD, and T2 Luxury Plus will be on display, embodying the spirit of adventure and innovation that defines both Jetour and the Liwa Festival.

“Our partnership with Liwa Sports Club represents a powerful alignment between innovation, culture, and community,” said Haroon Hayat, Group CFO of Elite Group Holding. “Jetour’s participation goes beyond display - it’s a live performance of what our vehicles stand for: power, passion, and purpose. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to the UAE’s national festivals and the spirit of adventure that defines this region.”

During the signing ceremony with Samer Costantine, Regional Sales Manager at Elite Group Holding, Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Vice Chairman of Liwa Sports Club, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with Elite Group Holding and Jetour UAE strengthens the connection between leading private sector brands and national sporting initiatives. This collaboration elevates the Liwa Festival experience and showcases the UAE as a global hub for cultural and automotive excellence.”

Jetour, under the exclusive distributorship of Elite Group Holding, continues to redefine the UAE’s SUV market with its ‘Travel+’ philosophy. Its innovation, performance, and intelligent design are all tailored to the modern driver. Known for its adventurous DNA and premium craftsmanship, Jetour has quickly gained momentum across the Emirates, offering a powerful lineup that combines luxury with off-road capability for the region’s dynamic lifestyle.

This partnership marks a milestone moment for both Elite Group Holding and Liwa Sports Club, uniting two forces that share a deep passion for community engagement and national pride. As the desert prepares to come alive this December, Jetour’s presence at Liwa International Festival will deliver an unforgettable fusion of performance, culture, and Emirati heritage.