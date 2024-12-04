Dubai, UAE – Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner of Danish-brand Zenvo Automotive across the MENA region, is proud to announce the global debut of the Auroras’ new colourways for its acclaimed hypercar, the Zenvo Aurora, in the UAE. Inspired by the stunning Aurora Borealis, these new additions complete the set that represents the bold spirit of this hypercar. The grand reveal took place on November 26, 2024, at The Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, where guests witnessed the brand’s artistry and commitment to performance under the glistening golden hour sun. The spectacular ambience, complemented by an array of exquisite canapés and beverages, perfectly set the stage for the unveiling. Adding to the allure, an award-winning artist and DJ renowned as one of Dubai's first female DJs since 2007—elevated the evening with an electrifying performance.

Since its MENA launch in February 2024, the Zenvo Aurora has captivated automotive enthusiasts in the region with its two distinct derivatives, Agil and Tur, limited to just 50 pieces of each. Nearly half of these highly sought-after models have already been pre-booked ahead of production, a testament to the Aurora’s unique appeal and Zenvo’s dedication to delivering a rare, uncompromising driving experience.



“The Aurora is designed not just to be driven, but to be experienced on a visceral level. These new colourways add another layer to that connection, transforming the Aurora into more than just a hypercar — it becomes a statement of passion and artistry for those who seek the extraordinary.” commented Mr. Tamer Abu Khalaf, Partner, Elite Group Holding, “Our partnership with Zenvo Automotive is a powerful synergy, fueled by a shared passion for redefining automotive excellence and surpassing every expectation. Our customers value the rare artistry, meticulous craftsmanship, and exhilarating spirit woven into every detail of the Aurora—a masterpiece that transcends mere performance.”

Zenvo distinguishes itself from traditional luxury brands, embodying Scandinavian precision, high performance, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Known globally for pioneering some of the world’s most advanced automotive technologies, the brand views itself as more than a lifestyle statement. Built on an innovative modular platform, Zenvo embodies kinetic art and is crafted for those who appreciate detail, function, and an adrenaline-fueled driving experience, connecting drivers with the thrill of extremes and an unmatched sense of vitality.

Powered by the world's most advanced 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 engine paired with lightweight electric motors, it delivers an impressive 1850 hp for the Tur and 1450 hp for the Agil. The Agil comes in an ultra-light grey pearl finish with a subtle blue-green flake, a masterpiece of colour innovation that combines refined sophistication with a vibrant twist as its light grey base reveals striking blue and green undertones. This innovative colour highlights the model's clean, uncluttered lines and mirrors the dynamic hues of the Aurora Borealis, which inspired its name. In contrast, the Tur mirrors a rainbow-like spectrum, evoking the brilliance of Arabian jewels.

“The Zenvo Aurora is about pushing boundaries,” said Mr. Jens Sverdrup, Chairman of the Board and Chief Commercial Officer of Zenvo Automotive. “Our focus isn’t on opulence or lifestyle, but on delivering an extreme, authentic experience for our drivers. Every detail in Aurora exists to evoke emotion and thrill, and the new colours are a nod to the beauty and intensity of natural phenomena, completing the spectrum.”



With these new colours, Zenvo offers an invitation to own a piece of engineering artistry. Every detail of the Aurora is designed to push the boundaries of performance, crafting a hypercar experience that is genuine, extreme, and exhilarating. As the collection grows, Zenvo’s GCC community is set to expand, with each vehicle creating an individual connection that bridges the thrill of driving with the Zenvo philosophy building functional hypercars that are raw, exhilarating, and intensely real.



Zenvo Aurora will be hand-built at the Zenvo headquarters in Præstø, Denmark, with first deliveries expected in 2026.

For more information, visit https://elitegroupholding.com

@elitegroupholding @zenvouae #ZenvoAuroraUAE #EliteGroupHolding