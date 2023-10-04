Hayyan Villa Community, complete with four zones, boasts a value of AED3.5 billion and spans an area of 8.7 million square feet.

Sharjah: Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail development company in the Emirate of Sharjah, has announced the much-anticipated launch of ‘Alma’, Zone 2 of the Hayyan Villa Community. This follows the remarkable success of the Zone 1 ‘Arim’ launch, further solidifying Alef Group’s commitment to providing exceptional living spaces that redefine the concept of modern living.

The newly unveiled 'Alma' zone contributes to the growth of the Hayyan Villa Community, which boasts a total of 1,882 units and extends over an area of 8.7 million square feet, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience. Alma enjoys a unique direct view of Hayyan’s Clubhouse and Lagoon and benefits from the ultimate in privacy and an array of international quality standards, finest facilities, and amenities. From two to six-bedroom villas and townhouses, 'Alma' promises a diverse range of living spaces to cater to different preferences and needs.

Alef Group stated, "We are thrilled to introduce 'Alma,' the next phase of our Hayyan project. This expansion represents our continuous commitment to creating exceptional residential environments that foster a harmonious blend of luxury, nature, and privacy. With Alma, we aim to provide families with an even wider range of meticulously designed living spaces, offering an elevated standard of living."

'Alma' comes with an array of exclusive features that aim to enhance the daily lives of residents. The zone has access to the largest community park, the largest lagoon in Sharjah, expansive play fields, and allotments for organic edible gardens. It presents residents with the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a vast 6-kilometer stretch of lush green land, perfect for running, cycling, and exercising. The smart villas ensure maximum privacy while offering the latest technological conveniences.

Alma is part of the wider Hayyan Villa Community. Comprising four zones and boasting a value of AED 3.5 billion, the community offers easy access to key destinations, including the University City of Sharjah, 06 Mall, Sharjah International Airport, Sharjah Mosque, Dubai International Airport, and more. The community's allure extends beyond its luxurious living spaces, as it collaborates with an international leisure-thinking solution provider to create entertainment zones for all age groups. Additionally, a community mall, mosque, and clubhouse will contribute to the holistic lifestyle that Hayyan envisions for its residents.

Alef Group's launch of 'Alma' marks another significant step towards enhancing the living experience of families and individuals in the Emirate of Sharjah. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable development, Alef Group continues to shape the real estate landscape in the region.

About Alef Group:

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 10 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

For more information, please visit www.alefgroup.ae and check out our social media channels: @AlefGroup LinkedIn, @AlefGroup on Instagram and @AlefGroupLLC on YouTube.